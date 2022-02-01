Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 496,242
Total Cases 41,469,499
Today's Fatalities 1,192
Today's Cases 1,67,059

Entertainment

Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea celebrate 20 years of Raaz

Raaz Poster (Photo credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as they celebrated the 20 years of their horror film Raaz (2002).

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Raaz became a breakout film for both Basu and Morea, who had individually appeared in only two films before the supernatural movie.

The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2002 and is often cited as among the few notable Hindi horror movies to have worked in the last two decades, both critically and at the box office.

Basu took to Instagram and shared a poster of Raaz, thanking her fans for the love they gave to the film. “Raaz – Grateful for this film. Raaz is one of my first few films which got me a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people. Thank you for keeping me in your hearts still. Sending love to the entire cast and crew,” the 43-year-old wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Backed by Mukesh Bhatt, Kumar Taurani, Ramesh Taurani, Raaz and also starred Ashutosh Rana, Malini Sharma, and Ali Asgar, among others.

Morea wrote on Instagram that he is grateful that the audience still remembers the film, which benefited greatly thanks to its ensemble, Nadeem-Shravan’s chartbuster music, and Sameer’s lyrics.

“20 years of Raaz. I am so grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for me. Mukesh Ji, Bhatt Saab, Vikram, and my lovely co-stars Bipasha, Malini, Ashutosh Rana, and many others. It’s been 20 years and still a fantastic film which so many remember. The songs till today are being played many times over. The thrill, the scare, the romance, the film, still spoken about. We did start a trend for cool, nice scary movies. So, thanks again to you, the audience for loving us,” he wrote.

Raaz was eventually turned into a franchise by producers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, with films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), Raaz 3 (2012), and Raaz Reboot (2016), all three headlined by Emraan Hashmi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar launches his own production house AAZ Films
Entertainment
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu announces family memoir We Were Dreamers
Entertainment
Intention is to normalise discourse around queer community: Badhaai Do director
Entertainment
RRR to now debut in cinemas on March 25, confirms SS Rajamouli
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to host “the boldest reality show ever” for Ekta Kapoor
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed takes viewers on a disturbing dystopian journey in The Long Goodbye
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar calls it a wrap on Ram Setu
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Netflix show titled Guns &…
Entertainment
Tejasswi Prakash wins Colors’ Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release theatrically, confirms producer Aanand L Rai
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar off ventilator but under observation
INTERVIEWS
“Blessed to have worked with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar launches his own production house AAZ…
Banned driver jailed for leaving friend to die after crash
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu announces family memoir We Were Dreamers
Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea celebrate 20 years of Raaz
ICICI Bank UK PLC to facilitate home loans in India…
NHS race observatory welcomes plan to revoke mandatory jabs for…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE