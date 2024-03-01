  • Friday, March 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

FEATURES

Indian tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala’s video with Bill Gates goes viral

While the internet buzzed about the video, Chaiwala remained oblivious to the identity of his special customer

Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (Photo credits: thisisbillgates)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The netizens recently saw the collaboration of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with Johnny Sins to promote a men’s sexual health product.

Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates dropped a video on his social media handle in collaboration with an internet sensation from the Indian city of Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor.

In the video, shot in another city in India, Dolly Chaiwala can be seen pouring milk in his unique style and serving tea to Bill Gates.

Gates requested “one chai, please” from Chaiwala in the video. The tea seller then prepares the beverage with his signature flair, offering a glimpse into the art of making the beloved Indian beverage. Gates is seen enjoying the chai and expressing his appreciation for India’s innovative spirit.

He uploaded the video while he was on a trip to India, and scheduled a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He captioned the video, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

But who is this Dolly Chaiwala, who became an overnight internet sensation?

For starters, Dolly Chaiwala aka Sunil runs a stall near the old VCA stadium in Nagpur, a city in the Indian state. He has garnered a loyal following online for his entertaining videos showcasing his tea-making skills.

While the internet buzzed about the video, Chaiwala remained oblivious to the identity of his special customer.  As reported by PTI, he said “I had no idea, I thought he was just a man from a foreign country. It was only after returning to Nagpur the next day that I learned about the video’s virality and the true identity of the man I had served.”

Despite the initial lack of recognition, Chaiwala is now basking in the newfound fame. He has expressed his desire to someday serve tea to another prominent figure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His distinctive demeanour, actions, and stylish tea-serving techniques have led to him being affectionately nicknamed the desi Johnny (Johnny Depp).

This unexpected encounter sent shockwaves through the internet, leaving netizens in a state of disbelief and amusement, deeming it “The most unexpected collab ever.”

dolly-chaiwala
Dolly Chaiwala, aka Sunil (Photo credit: dollychaiwala)

As Indians expressed their excitement, reactions flooded in, with some humorously noting the contrast between cringe-worthy collaborations and the simplicity of a Chaiwala stealing the spotlight.

Comparisons were drawn, with one user joking about Bill Gates not making a cameo in a Bollywood movie (Half Girlfriend) but collaborating with a chaiwala in Nagpur. Some likened Dolly Chaiwala to the Salt Bae of India, while others emphasized that it was an unexpected collaboration that, despite not being wanted, was needed.

The video, capturing Gates eagerly engaging in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ during his India visit, has garnered an impressive 11 million views on the platform.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FEATURES
Leap day of leap year 2024: Unlocking the mysteries of February 29
FEATURES
Triumph for North London eateries at the 12th British Kebab Awards
FEATURES
Marine heatwave triggers devastating decline in North Pacific humpback whales
FEATURES
Akshata spotted with parents, kids in Bengaluru
FEATURES
Tokyo’s new digital art museum draws tourists
FEATURES
Indian artisans prepare gifts for grand Ambani wedding
FEATURES
Farhan Sattar: Life-saving urgency of organ donation
FEATURES
Garden club puts Bangladeshi women in touch with their lost roots
News
Idli, rajma among top 10 dishes causing significant damage to biodiversity
FEATURES
Japan’s 1000-year-old ‘naked man’ festival comes to end due to ageing population
FEATURES
‘Three Million’: BBC’s documentary on uncomfortable truth of the Bengal Famine  
News
Indian legal battle drives UK appetite for butter chicken
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW