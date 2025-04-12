Skip to content
Bill Gates urges Indian youth to travel and witness poverty

He also recognised India's significant strides in the digital sector

Bill Gates Encourages Indian Youth to Travel and See Poverty

Gates encouraged young Indians to be curious

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has offered meaningful advice to Indian youth, encouraging them to travel more frequently and visit areas where the underprivileged live. Speaking during a podcast appearance, Gates discussed the importance of gaining a real-world understanding of poverty and the challenges faced by those living in disadvantaged conditions.

Gates highlighted that people living in impoverished communities are extremely intelligent but often lack the opportunities needed to succeed. He pointed out that limited access to quality education and healthcare remains a major barrier for many. By visiting and observing these communities firsthand, young people can develop a deeper appreciation of the social inequalities that still exist, he suggested.

He stressed that personal exposure to these realities is vital for fostering empathy and inspiring meaningful action. "People living in impoverished areas are highly intelligent, but they lack opportunities," Gates said. He believes that understanding these challenges at ground level can motivate young individuals to contribute more effectively towards positive change.

When asked why India is emerging as a major global talent hub, Gates was full of praise for the country’s human resource potential. "Indians are immensely talented and solve problems with ease," he stated. Gates noted that India’s growing reputation for producing highly skilled professionals is not a coincidence, but a reflection of the country's commitment to education, innovation, and perseverance.

He also recognised India's significant strides in the digital sector. Citing initiatives like Aadhaar—the world’s largest biometric identification system—as examples, Gates praised India's ability to adopt and scale digital solutions for societal benefit. He described India’s digital progress as a model for other developing nations, demonstrating how technology can be leveraged to address large-scale challenges.

Gates remarked that India's technological advancements are not just helping the nation itself but also influencing positive developments worldwide. The success of platforms such as Aadhaar shows that with the right vision and execution, even complex issues like financial inclusion and identity verification can be addressed effectively.

Through his advice, Gates encouraged young Indians to be curious, socially aware, and solution-driven. His message was clear: by stepping outside of one’s immediate surroundings and understanding the struggles faced by others, the youth can help build a more inclusive and equitable society.

Bill Gates, who has long been associated with philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, continues to focus on tackling global issues such as poverty, health inequality, and education gaps. His latest advice to Indian youth aligns with his broader philosophy of combining innovation, empathy, and action to create sustainable change.

