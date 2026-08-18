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Indian chef’s journey from Bihar to King Charles’ Royal Garden Party

Chef Nand Kishor Yadav, who began his culinary career in India in 1999, joined King Charles at the Royal Garden Party in Edinburgh this summer, marking a milestone in his 25-year career across India, the US and the UK.

Chef Anand

Born in Motihari, Bihar, Chef Nand began his culinary journey in 1999, training in luxury hotels in Rajasthan.

chefnand.com
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 18, 2026
Eastern Eye

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CHEF Nand Kishor Yadav’s journey from Motihari in Bihar to the Royal Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has marked a milestone in his 25-year culinary career.

The Indian chef was invited to join King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the event, which is held during Holyrood Week, or Royal Week, when the monarch traditionally spends a week in Scotland during the summer.

“Being invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse was an incredibly proud and humbling experience," said Chef Nand.

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“Coming from India and building my life and career in the UK, to be invited to an occasion of this significance is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“It was a very special day. Standing at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and being part of such a prestigious occasion made me reflect on the journey that brought me here. I felt incredibly proud of my roots, my journey and everything that lies ahead,” he said.

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Born in Motihari, Bihar, Chef Nand began his culinary journey in 1999, training in luxury hotels in Rajasthan. He later worked aboard the Carnival Cruise in the US alongside international chefs.

He moved to the UK in 2007 to gain experience in fine dining, including working under British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

He now runs The White Hart in the village of Holyport near London and has a 25-year career spanning India, the US and the UK, with expertise in Indian, French, Italian, Mediterranean and South American cuisines.

Chef Nand said he viewed the royal invitation as a celebration of his Indian heritage, his work in the UK hospitality industry and the communities he has supported.

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“Throughout my career, I have used my culinary skills and hospitality platform to support communities, contribute to charitable initiatives and give back to people in need," he shared.

Through Ninaya Catering, named after his wife and daughters, he is also focused on expanding authentic Indian cuisine across south-east England.

He sees the royal invitation as a “moment to treasure” and part of his “Mission Possible” vision, a community-driven initiative linked to The White Hart.

indian chefking charles iiinand kishor yadavroyal garden party
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