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Sikh humanitarian honoured for helping 64 families bring loved ones home

Narpinder Kaur Mann BEM recognised at Khalsa Primary School in Slough for two decades of community service and support for bereaved families

Sikh humanitarian honoured for helping 64 families bring loved ones home

Narpinder Kaur Mann BEM

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 18, 2026

Narpinder Kaur Mann BEM was recognised at a special ceremony at Khalsa Primary School in Slough on August 7, during the school’s annual Sikh Camp.

Hundreds of children attended alongside representatives of Slough’s Gurdwaras and Gurdwaras Committee, with organisers saying Mann’s work offered young people a powerful example of seva — selfless service — in practice.

Mann is director of Global UNITED SIKHS and United Humanitarian Sikh Aid, as well as founder and CEO of the Immigration Surgery/Helpdesk.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, she has helped coordinate the repatriation of 64 international students and others who died in the UK, supporting grieving families through complex administrative and legal processes.

Her work has involved liaising with families, government departments and authorities in Britain and India to enable the deceased to be returned home for their final rites.

Among the recent cases was that of Kirandeep Kaur, who was killed in Hayes on July 12. Mann worked with the relevant authorities and government departments to coordinate the repatriation of her body to India, where her funeral rites subsequently took place.

Narpinder Kaur Mann BEM Mahesh Liloriya

Kirandeep’s family expressed gratitude for the support they received during what they described as an extremely difficult period.

The Slough Gurdwaras and Gurdwaras Committee praised Mann for the compassion and practical assistance she has provided to families over many years.

Accepting the recognition, Mann dedicated the honour to those who have worked alongside her.

“I dedicate this recognition to all the volunteers, Gurdwaras, organisations, families and government officials who have supported this work,” she said.

“None of this is possible alone. I am simply grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.”

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