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Vikram Doraiswami receives award for 'strengthening bilateral ties'

He was honoured at Guildhall ceremony as his UK tenure draws to a close

Vikram-Doraiswami-award

Indian high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami receives the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony, in London.

(PTI Photo)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasApr 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
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INDIAN high commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was on Wednesday (8) awarded the Freedom of the City of London for his "outstanding contribution" to strengthening the India-UK relationship.

Doraiswami received the honour at a ceremony at Guildhall, led by the Lady mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley. The tradition of conferring the Freedom of the City is believed to have begun in 1237 and is used to recognise achievements in public life.

The award comes near the end of his three-year tenure in the UK, before he takes up his next post as India's ambassador to China.

"It is a singular and profound honour to be accorded the Freedom of the City of London, a distinction that stands as a testament to the heritage of this One Square Mile and its vision for a global future," said Doraiswami.

"To be woven into the historic fabric of the city in this way is a gesture I accept with the utmost humility and pride, in the hope that it contributes to realising the potential that the Indian economy offers businesses in the City of London for mutually beneficial partnership in an era of great global churn."

Doraiswami described his time in London as a "transformative period" for bilateral ties, citing progress on several fronts, including the conclusion of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

"From the India-UK CETA to the launch of the India-UK Infrastructure Financing Bridge, our partnership has reached new heights," he said.

Dame Langley praised his contributions during the CETA negotiations. The agreement is expected to come into force after completing its parliamentary ratification process in the coming weeks.

"The high commissioner's leadership has been key in deepening the economic and cultural ties between the UK and India, not least during the Free Trade Agreement negotiations — ties I look forward to strengthening further during my visit to India later this month," she said.

"As he prepares to leave his post, we thank him for his service and lasting impact, and wish him every success for the future, with our partnership stronger than ever."

The policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, Chris Hayward, highlighted Doraiswami's role in the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge, launched by the City of London Corporation and NITI Aayog in September 2024.

"As His Excellency concludes his tenure, we extend our sincere thanks for his dedication and the progress achieved during his time in post. He leaves behind a strong foundation for continued collaboration, and we wish him every success in his next chapter," said Hayward.

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile, the capital's financial district.

The Freedom of the City of London is one of the oldest surviving ceremonies in Britain. In the modern context, it has been extended to honour achievements in support of a diverse and sustainable London.

(PTI)

freedom of the city of londonuk-india ftauk-india relationsvikram doraiswami

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