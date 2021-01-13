Bigger, bolder and brighter: Sizing up high fashion in 2021

A ROUND-UP OF THE TOP TRENDS TO HELP YOU WALTZ THROUGH THE YEAR IN STYLE







by GURJ LONDON

LOCKDOWN has put a halt to many things, but it can’t stop high fashion from making you look fabulous this year.

If the 2021 fashion shows were anything to go by then there is a lot to look forward to and plenty of top trends to make you stand out. The most dominant of these is going big on all areas of the wardrobe and we are not talking about price, but size. The bigger, the better this year, which is perfect if like many you are still attached to your loungewear, have got used to comfort or have put on weight and want to hide it, like so many of us.







So, to get you ahead of the crowds, Eastern Eye observed various catwalk shows, spied on social influencers and looked at what top designers are planning, to bring a round-up of top trends that demand you go big or go home.

Get trenched: The rainy British weather means trench coats have been around for many decades, but this year the fashion staple has added high drama with extra bold sleeves, big lapels, drop waists and stunning slits. They have gone from that classical touch to giving you a bold statement piece that will make you stand out, even on a rainy day.

Coat cover: The statement trench isn’t the only coat that has got bigger and bolder. Combat the cold with a giant coat and make it so big that it feels like you are wearing a quilt. Whether it is stripes, checks, patchwork, dynamic prints or a favourite colour, add to the size with colours and light up cold dull days with your bright presence. Think out of the box with styles and dare to be different.







Super shirts: Big shirts have made an appearance in fashion closets before, including borrowing one from a male partner and the famous dresses, but this year they have gone extra-long, really wide and brilliantly bold with the designs. The cuts have become more dramatic and have styles that will definitely make people’s heads turns. There are stand-alone pieces and ones that can be paired with other items of clothing. Think big and then bigger still.

Flower power: Nature has played a huge part in collections around the world for a number of years now and floral prints have been particularly dominant. This year top designers have stepped out of the comfort zone with individual floral prints becoming a lot bigger. Why have lots of tiny flowers when you can make a bigger impact with boss-like ones on tops, dresses and skirts. The brighter, the bigger, the better.

Belt up: This season you can say, “I like big belts and I cannot lie”. Create silhouettes or show off the waist with a big belt on pretty much any big item from your wardrobe, whether it is an oversized coat, dramatic trench, extra-large shirt, jumpsuit, gown or that dress for spring. Add bows, buckles or just keep it simple, but have fun.







Bold shoulder: Fashion regularly takes something from the past and adds a new spin to it. This season designers have revisited the big shoulders from the 1980s. It is now so much more than the space-aged pads, but different types of shoulder designs that has no rules and so something to suit all tastes. Coats, gowns, dresses, shirts, tops and office wear has that added drama on the shoulders, which exudes power. It may seem a bit much, but the warrior like designs show you are ready to take on the world.

Giant jeans: It is true that jeans will never go out fashion and don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise, but how can you take them out of their comfort zone? The simple answer to that is to go big, which fits in perfectly with the fact we have all been in lounge wear during the pandemic. Pair them up with an oversized top or coat and you have a

perfectly cool look for 2021.

Get netted: This year knitwear is in, but also big nets, which are no longer for fisherman and have found their way into fashion lines. They only purpose they really serve is to add a touch of coolness to any outfit, whether as an attachment or a netted top. The netting should be big, just like the personality of the person wearing it. Netted bags will also be trendy and perfect to conjure up warmth.

Perfect pants: Wearing comfortable lounge and leisure wear during lockdown has perhaps inspired the larger-than-life trousers, which have plenty of room to breathe and move about. Comfort is key in the big pants, which are perfect for the home, including work, or taking a trip to the grocery store to stock up. They make you look dramatic, elegant and relaxed at the same time, but are also flattering.

Holy moly: One of the most interesting and innovative trends this season is the random cut-outs that have appeared in outfits ranging from pants and dresses to knitwear and bodysuits. Having big holes in your clothes is no longer embarrassing and a sign of being cool. Become holy and say a prayer of thanks for looking so gorgeous.





