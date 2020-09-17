Bhumi Pednekar to wrap up Durgavati by the end of this month

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a film titled Durgavati which is a remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie. The shooting of the film had kickstarted in January this year and only a few days of the shoot was remaining but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

Now, Bhumi along with her co-star Jisshu Sengupta will wrap up the shoot by the end of this month. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Work on the sets has begun. Following all SOPs, the team will shoot on September 29 and 30.”

“Bhumi, along with Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a pivotal role, will be a part of the upcoming schedule. Arshad has wrapped up his work and is on the verge of completing his dubbing. Bhumi and Jisshu, too, have been dubbing for their respective tracks. After this two-day shoot, it will be a film wrap,” added the source.

Durgavati also stars Arshad Warsi and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. It is directed by G. Ashok who had also helmed the original movie Bhaagamathie. The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Bhushan Kumar, and Akshay Kumar. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the movie. We wonder if this one will get a direct-to-digital release or the makers will wait for the theatres to reopen.

Apart from Durgavati, Bhumi has films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Badhaai Do, and Takht in her kitty. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which also stars Konkona Sensharma in the lead role, will be releasing on Netflix tomorrow.