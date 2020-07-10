Bhumi Pednekar: This quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people

Bhumi Pednekar is undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. Last year, she had multiple releases like Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, recently Bhumi revealed that what she has learnt and realised during this quarantine period.

The actress said, “One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven’t really been in touch with people. I have kind of been catching over my reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom and honesty there were days when I did nothing.”

“I have kind of prioritized what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film. Your immediate entourage is also like a team of quite a few people. You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media,” she added.

Well, Bhumi currently has many interesting projects in her kitty right now. She will be seen in movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Durgavati, Takht, and Badhaai Do.

There were reports that the makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare are planning to release the film on an OTT platform. However, there’s no official announcement about it yet.