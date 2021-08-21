Website Logo
Bhumi Pednekar on what makes her a favourite of content filmmakers

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since making her silver screen debut with Yash Raj Films’ critically and commercially successful film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as one of the most versatile actors working in Hindi cinema. The actress has always tried to pick up characters that are not only different from what she has already essayed before but are also strong and multi-layered. This is her hunger to always go after powerful characters that has made her a favourite of content filmmakers in Bollywood.

Reflecting on the same, Pednekar says, “I have been fortunate that filmmakers who have tried to change the face of content in India, have felt that I could be a part of their vision. This gives me immense joy and confidence because I have always wanted to be part of cinema that goes down in the history of Hindi films as pathbreaking.”

The actress goes on to add that she has always strived to better herself with each film that she does. “My journey in cinema has just begun and I feel blessed that my body of work has some outstanding gems that are among the generation-defining films of my time! I have only strived to better myself with each film and show everyone that I relish a good challenge. I think that’s what has worked for me because filmmakers have chosen me to portray really challenging roles.”

Pednekar credits all the amazing directors she has collaborated with so far to be behind her success as a leading lady in Bollywood. “I cannot thank them enough for doing so because they have made me a better artist and fuelled my hunger to constantly push my boundaries. I live to play a great character that people take back home and discuss. I want to be called that actor who never shied away from pushing herself and experimented every single time she came on screen,” she signs off.

Last seen in Durgamati (2020), Bhumi Pednekar next stars in Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan.

