Bhumi Pednekar misses the big screen experience

It has been more than six months since any Bollywood film hit the silver screen. With cases of Coronavirus showing no sign of abatement in India, chances are bleak that theatres would resume full operations anytime soon.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose latest film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) took the digital route forgoing the theatrical release, is also missing the big screen experience just like any other film enthusiast.

According to reports, the West Bengal government in India has decided to reopen cinema halls across the state in a phased manner from October onwards. Pednekar feels that the steps taken in opening theatres should be thoughtful as the Coronavirus scare is still looming large.

“I completely miss the big screen experience. It has been a regular exercise and I have many memories of watching films in theatres with family. Being one in the audience, I have always enjoyed the universal emotion towards something that is happening on screen. Nothing can really match that experience. So, I really hope for theatres to open soon but not at the cost of the safety of our audiences,” says the actress.

The shutdown of theatres has rendered thousands of people jobless over the past few months. Theatre owners and the government have held several rounds of discussions to find a solution to the situation but to no avail.

When asked about the same, Pednekar says, “I am not an expert, so I do not really know the right way of doing it. These are difficult times. Many livelihoods have been affected in every sector. Since theatre experience is so dear to me, I also hope we reach a solution soon. While I am sentimental about it, I know I have to be practical as well. Though mortality rates are low, we must remember that the virus is still spreading. India is among the top affected countries in the world, so we must support the government’s decision on this,” concludes the actress.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in the upcoming horror-thriller Durgavati, which is an official remake of the superhit Telugu film Bhaagamathie (2018), starring Anushka Shetty.