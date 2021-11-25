Website Logo
  Thursday, November 25, 2021
Entertainment

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film to release on November 25, 2022

Bhediya poster (Photo from Varun Dhawan’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was slated to release in April next year. But, the makers have postponed the release to 25th November 2022.

Dhawan took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film. He tweeted, “Issi din agle saal, milte hai #Bhediya se. Releasing on 25th November, 2022 in cinemas worldwide! #BhediyaFirstLook @kritisanon @nowitsabhi @Deepakyahanhai @amarkaushik #DineshVijan @nirenbhatt @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA @SachinJigarLive @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @JioCinema.”

In another tweet, the actor wrote, “#Bhediya is not just a film for all of us. We shot the film during the 2nd wave of coronavirus. It’s something no one has ever attempted before in our industry. November 25 th the wolf will howl thank u @MaddockFilms #AmarKaushik.”

Bhediya is a monster comedy and it is one of the movies in the horror-comedy universe that’s being created by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. After Stree and Roohi, Bhediya will be the third film in the universe.

The movie will be Dhawan and Sanon’s second film together. The two had earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release Dilwale.

Bhediya was earlier slated to release on 14th April 2022. It was supposed to clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

