Bhediya: Shooting of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer wrapped up

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on the big screen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. After Stree and Roohi, it is the third movie of the horror-comedy universe that producer Dinesh Vijan is creating.

Recently, the shooting of the film was wrapped and Varun took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

He posted, “It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! 🐺 🎬 What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u 🙏 Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022.”

On Friday, Varun had shared a couple of pictures with long hair and beard and had captioned it as, “last day 💔 Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning.”

Bhediya is slated to release on 14th April 2022. This will be Varun and Kriti’s second film together. Earlier, both the actors were seen together in the 2015 release Dilwale.