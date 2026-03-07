Bhavitha Mandava becomes Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador

Highlights

Bhavitha Mandava becomes the first Indian model appointed house ambassador for Chanel.

The model previously opened the brand’s Métiers d’Art show in New York and closed its haute couture show in January.

Mandava’s modelling career began unexpectedly after she was spotted by a scout while studying in New York.

Landmark moment for Indian representation in luxury fashion

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has been named a house ambassador for the French luxury label Chanel, becoming the first Indian model to hold the role.

The appointment marks a notable milestone for Indian representation in global luxury fashion, placing Mandava among a select group of models closely associated with the heritage brand.

Announcing the news on social media, the model said Chanel had long represented the idea of the modern working woman and that she felt proud to be associated with the house. She also praised the direction of the brand under creative leadership and said she was honoured to be part of its next chapter.

Mandava has quickly established a strong presence within the brand’s shows over the past year. She made her Chanel runway debut during the first collection presented by creative director Matthieu Blazy and later became the first Indian model to open a Chanel show when she led the Métiers d’Art presentation in New York City in December.

Rapid rise on the global runway

The 26-year-old model continued her association with the brand earlier this year when she closed the Chanel haute couture show in January, appearing in a bridal look that drew attention across the fashion industry.

Since then, Mandava has appeared on the covers of leading fashion publications, including British Vogue and i-D, reflecting her growing international profile.

Chanel has a long tradition of appointing models as ambassadors, with notable figures such as Inès de la Fressange and Claudia Schiffer representing the brand in earlier decades.

From student to global fashion figure

Mandava’s path into modelling began unexpectedly while she was studying for a master’s degree in integrated design and media at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering.

She was spotted on the subway by a modelling scout and soon began working in fashion. Within weeks, she was cast in a runway show by Matthieu Blazy during his time as creative director at Bottega Veneta.

What started as a chance discovery quickly developed into an international career, culminating in her latest role as one of Chanel’s ambassadors on the global stage.