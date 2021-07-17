Bhanuka Rajapaksa named in Shanaka-led Sri Lanka squad

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

DASUN Shanaka has been named skipper of a 23-member squad of Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball series against India starting in Colombo on Sunday (18).

Shanaka, who succeeds an injured Kusal Perera at the helm, became the 10th captain of the national team in the past four years.

The squad was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket after getting formal approval from sports minister Namal Rajapaksa, who is the son of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Perera will be missing the series due to a knee injury along with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, nursing an ankle injury.

After batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan’s positive Covid test, no other England-returned cricketer suffered coronavirus infection.

Experienced players like vice-captain Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha and Dushmantha Chameera are all part of the squad with exciting batting talents like Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka.

The SLC has managed to put up their first team on the park despite a dispute over central contracts because of which senior player Angelo Mathews pulled out citing “personal reasons”.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan are also included in the squad.

The series begins on Sunday (18) with a one-dayer.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.