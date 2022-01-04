Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss

63 per cent of adult population are at an increased risk of serious diseases including Covid as a result of being overweight. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

OVER three in five adults (63 per cent of adult population) are at an increased risk of serious diseases including Covid as a result of being overweight.

A new Better Health campaign was launched on Tuesday (4) to help people prevent risks of developing serious illness and help reduce the risk of being hospitalised with Covid-19, by dropping weight.

Better Health is working in partnership with 15 weight management and physical activity partners who are providing both free and discounted offers.

From reducing the risk of serious diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and up to 12 types of cancer – the multimedia campaign highlights the serious health conditions which could be prevented by losing excess weight and offers free support and guidance to achieve this goal.

Public health minister Maggie Throup said: “The Better Health campaign returns today, focusing on improving adults’ health and helping them get to a healthier weight.

“January is a great time of the year for making resolutions and I hope that people can use this as a kick start moment to be more active and eat healthier – especially when losing body weight can have such a positive impact on our health, including reducing the chance of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.”