Bestway Wholesale is rolling out a nationwide World Cup 2026 retail campaign across more than 60 depots.

The programme is expected to support over 100,000 independent retailers during the tournament period.

Bestway said its previous EURO 2024 campaign delivered an average 44 per cent sales uplift for participating brands.

Bestway Wholesale has unveiled a nationwide World Cup 2026 retail activation aimed at helping independent retailers increase sales during one of the biggest trading periods of the year for food and drink brands.

Running from May 22 to July 16 across more than 60 depots nationwide, the campaign has been designed to support over 100,000 independent retailers through a mix of in-depot promotions, digital engagement and supplier-backed offers tied to key tournament moments.

The company said the programme builds on the success of its EURO 2024 campaign, where participating brands recorded an average sales uplift of 44 per cent.

Bestway’s latest activation comes as retailers prepare for the expected spike in match-day spending during the FIFA World Cup, which has historically generated more than £1 billion in UK food and drink sales during tournament periods.

Turning depots into football destinations

At the centre of the campaign is a football-themed “Bestway Stadium” concept, with depots transformed into immersive retail environments designed to mirror the atmosphere of live match days.

Retailers visiting depots will see stadium-inspired displays, pitch-side promotional zones and football tunnel-style brand activations aimed at drawing attention to high-performing tournament categories including soft drinks, snacks, confectionery and beer.

The campaign will feature supplier-backed multibuy offers and promotions across brands including Glacéau Smartwater, Powerade, Monster, Red Bull and Peroni from Asahi Group Holdings.

Bestway said the strategy is intended to help retailers increase basket spend by encouraging linked purchases around football viewing occasions.

The wholesaler noted that categories such as soft drinks, crisps, confectionery and licensed alcohol products were among its strongest-performing areas during previous football tournaments.

Betting on football-driven spending

Kenton Burchell said major sporting events continue to create significant commercial opportunities for independent retailers, particularly in convenience retail.

He said the company’s World Cup campaign had been designed to combine promotional pricing, supplier participation and retail theatre to help retailers maximise sales throughout the tournament period.

Bestway has increasingly focused on large-scale seasonal retail activations as competition intensifies across the wholesale and convenience sector. The company says coordinated national campaigns allow smaller retailers to compete more effectively during major consumer spending events.

The World Cup 2026 campaign is expected to run throughout the tournament calendar, with promotions timed around key fixtures and peak match-day shopping periods.