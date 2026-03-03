Bestway Wholesale launches Easter 2026 campaign across 60 depots

Campaign runs from February 27 to March 26, 2026.

More than 200 Spring deals with up to 50 per cent POR.

Over 100,000 independent retailers targeted nationwide.

Bestway Wholesale has rolled out its Easter 2026 campaign, unveiling a nationwide activation designed to boost sales for independent retailers during one of the busiest periods in the convenience retail calendar.

The campaign, titled ‘Buzz About the Sweetest Deals’, will run from February 27 to March 26, 2026 across more than 60 depots. It combines in-depot promotions with online offers, forming part of Bestway Wholesale’s wider Easter trading strategy for the independent retail sector.

Easter is considered the second biggest trading period for convenience stores after Christmas. With cost pressures and cautious consumer spending still shaping buying behaviour, wholesalers appear to be placing greater emphasis on structured seasonal support.

A big seasonal push across depots

Bestway said the 2026 campaign builds on strong engagement figures recorded during Easter 2025, when more than 200,000 visitors came through its depots and its website saw over 1 million visits during the trading period.

For 2026, the wholesaler is aiming for a coordinated national effort. The activation is expected to reach more than 100,000 independent retailers, combining depot displays, digital promotion and direct communications.

Inside depots, retailers will see Easter-themed installations, including large beehive displays and honeycomb-style pallet stacks featuring promotional lines. Bestway said nearly 200 Spring offers will be available across categories, with selected lines offering up to 50 per cent POR.

The offers will run both in depot and online, with the aim of driving impulse purchasing and encouraging larger basket spends in the lead-up to Easter.

Focus on measurable return

Kenton Burchell, group trading director at Bestway Wholesale, reportedly said Easter represents a crucial sales window for independent retailers and that the campaign has been designed to provide structured support.

He said the 2026 activation builds on last year’s engagement levels and offers competitive pricing and promotional mechanics, including 50 per cent plus POR on selected key lines, as quoted in a news report.

Burchell added that combining depot theatre with digital reach is intended to create what he described as clear commercial advantage for both retailers and suppliers.

While the campaign centres heavily on seasonal confectionery and impulse lines, the broader strategy appears to reflect a wider trend among wholesalers to offer measurable return and clearer promotional structures at a time when margins remain tight.

For independent retailers, the coming Easter period may once again test how effectively national wholesale campaigns translate into stronger footfall and improved in-store sales.