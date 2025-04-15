Bestway launches Easter campaign with 200 deals and new product reveals

Skip to content
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 15, 2025
BESTWAY Wholesale has launched a four-week Easter campaign offering nearly 200 promotional deals across categories both in depots and online.

The campaign includes branded displays with spring-themed packaging and features new product launches from Red Bull’s Peach Summer Edition and Pepsi’s Strawberry and Cream flavour, which Bestway says will be seen first at its outlets.

Retailers visiting depots this week were greeted by Easter-themed archways and branded pallets promoting offers including 50 per cent+ PORs on select products as part of Bestway’s 50th anniversary.

A new Lucozade Sport drink, Ice Kick, is being promoted through in-depot games where customers can win a case by scoring a penalty in a branded goal. Doritos is running sampling sessions for its new Dinamita Extra Flaming Hot range.

The campaign includes digital displays, competitions, and depot prize draws offering rewards such as depot credits.

Group Trading Director Kenton Burchell said: “Over the past 18 months, Bestway has led the Cash & Carry market with best-in-class seasonal campaigns, offering market-leading prices and strong margins that drive real value for our customers. These campaigns are strategically focused on top-performing brands, first-to-market product launches, and standout in-depot pop-up experiences – creating impactful moments that disrupt the everyday customer journey and add real excitement for our independent retailers.”
He added: “Easter is a key trading period for the Convenience channel, and at Bestway, we’re committed to giving back – not just to our customers, but also to their shoppers – by delivering exceptional value and exclusive launches that set the stage for strong sales momentum into the summer months.”

