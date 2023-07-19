Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Best web series award included to International Film Festival of India

The Best Web Series Award will be given to an original web series on a streaming platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language.

India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the addition of a new award category to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that will be presented to a show for its “artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess, and overall impact”.

The Best Web Series Award will be given to an original web series on a streaming platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language, Thakur said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.

“India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India – ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories,” the Union minister tweeted.

Thakur also said the award aims to “incentivise and create investment opportunities in India’s OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth and innovation of the OTT industry”.

The Best Web Series Award will be incorporated in the festival, starting from this year’s 54th edition set to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

The festival previously awarded talents across seven major categories — Golden Peacock for Best Film, Silver Peacock for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Debut Feature Film of a Director, Special Jury Award and Special Mention by the Jury.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar’s cinema
NEWS
Bhumi Pednekar to soon launch non-profit foundation
Hollywood News
Deepika to skip ‘Project K’ showcase at SDCC amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Hollywood News
Netflix drops Alia Bhatt’s first-look poster from ‘Heart of Stone’
FILM
Tamil actor Abbas on quitting films and driving taxis in New Zealand
Entertainment
Salman Khan a big driving force in the rise of streaming platform
FILM
‘‘RRR’ was incredible, it blew me away,’ says Simu Liu
NEWS
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to lead Pakistan’s first Netflix original
NEWS
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
Entertainment
Birthday Special: A look at most memorable performances of Priyanka
Entertainment
‘It’s not a propaganda film’: ‘Ajmer 92’ director
FILM
Deepika Padukone’s first look from ‘Project K’ unveiled
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW