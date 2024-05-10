  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Beshenivsky murder: Life term for mastermind

The attack took place in 2005 when PC Beshenivsky, along with her colleague PC Teresa Milburn, had responded to a call of robbery at a travel agency in Bradford

Piran Ditta Khan (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Shajil Kumar

The mastermind of a 2005 armed robbery in Bradford, in which a woman police officer was shot dead, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years.

Piran Ditta Khan, 75, was last month found guilty of murdering West Yorkshire Police officer Sharon Beshenivsky, who was shot at point-blank range in Morely Street, Bradford on November 18, 2005.

Shortly after the attack, Khan fled to Pakistan and evaded justice for nearly two decades. He was detained by Pakistan authorities in 2020 and extradited last year.

The attack took place when PC Beshenivsky, 38, along with her colleague PC Teresa Milburn, then 37, had responded to a call of robbery at a travel agency.

They both were unarmed and shot on the chest. While Beshenivsky succumbed to her injuries, Milburn survived the attack.

The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, praised Beshenivsky for her courage and told Khan: “The sentence I pass is no measure of the value of the life that has been lost.”

In a statement read outside court, PC Beshenivsky’s family said that November 18, 2005, will remain etched in their memories forever.

The family was planning to celebrate the birthday of Beshenivsky’s daughter. “What started as a happy, special day to celebrate Lydia’s fourth birthday, was a day that ended in devastating, sad consequences due to the callous actions of Piran Ditta Khan and his associates.”

The family claims that now it is a day of remembrance and memorial.

Khan pleaded guilty to robbery and was found guilty of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He is the last of the seven men involved in the raid to be tried.

Related Stories

News
Media personalities back radio presenter Sangita Myska
News
Asian schoolboy, 11, joins Mensa
News
Labour vows strong mesures to stop boat migrants
HEADLINE STORY
UK emerges from recession with 0.6 per cent GDP growth
HEADLINE STORY
How Hindutva became popular among India’s diaspora
News
More people express dissatisfaction with their lives, data shows
News
Drug shortages putting patients’ lives at risk: Survey
News
Monty Panesar quits Galloway’s party
HEADLINE STORY
What’s holding up UK-India FTA?
News
Neghat Khan to lead Nottingham council
INDIA
Sam Pitroda resigns from Congress after racist remarks
News
Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW