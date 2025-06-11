BBC releases Sidhu Moose Wala documentary 'The Killing Call' on YouTube despite legal plea from singer’s father

The BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary on Sidhu Moose Wala, the late Punjabi singer who was shot dead in 2022, despite his father's legal attempts to halt the release. Titled The Killing Call, the documentary went live on YouTube on 11 June, Moose Wala’s birth anniversary, just a day before a scheduled court hearing in Punjab on the matter.

Balkaur Singh, the singer’s father, had approached a Mansa court seeking a stay on the screening. He claimed that the BBC’s release was done without the family’s consent and that the documentary could interfere with the ongoing investigation into his son’s murder. His petition is set to be heard on 12 June. Despite the ongoing legal challenge, the broadcaster proceeded with the online release.

BBC documentary The Killing Call explores the life and death of Sidhu Moose Wala Youtube Screengrab





Family’s legal concerns and BBC’s original plan

According to Singh’s legal team, the documentary features people who are directly mentioned in the FIR related to the killing, including an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind Moose Wala’s assassination. Singh argued that airing such content without court clearance might disrupt the judicial process and violate the family’s right to privacy.

Originally, the BBC had planned to host a private screening of the documentary in a Mumbai cinema on 11 June. However, following the controversy and complaints filed with Maharashtra’s Director General of Police and the Juhu Police Station, the event was cancelled. Instead, the film was uploaded to YouTube for public viewing.

The BBC reportedly sent out invitations for the original screening, claiming the film contained never-before-revealed facts. Singh alleged that the release could damage his son’s legacy and misrepresent events. The family also intended to release their own tribute EP of Moose Wala’s unreleased music around the same time.





Inside the documentary: from rise to murder

The Killing Call traces Moose Wala’s life from his roots in rural Punjab to international music success, while exploring the complex web of fame, politics, and crime that followed him. The first episode highlights his journey and controversies, while the second delves into the events surrounding his murder on 29 May 2022.





Moose Wala was killed while travelling in Punjab without police protection. Over 30 rounds were fired at his vehicle. Brar later claimed responsibility for the murder and remains a fugitive. Nearly three years later, no one has been convicted in the case, which continues to dominate headlines across India and the Punjabi diaspora.