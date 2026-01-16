BBC said to plan first-ever shows made specifically for YouTube

BBC is expected to make programmes tailored for YouTube for the first time.

Shows may later appear on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Advertising outside Britain is seen as a possible revenue stream.

The BBC is reportedly preparing to produce programmes specifically for YouTube for the first time, marking a significant shift in how the public broadcaster distributes its content.

According to the Financial Times, the BBC plans to create tailored shows for YouTube that would later also be available on its own platforms, including BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Sources cited by the paper said the arrangement could be announced as early as next week.

The BBC declined to comment on the report, while Google, which owns YouTube, did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Younger viewers and fresh revenue

The reported move comes as the BBC looks for new ways to generate income at a time when more viewers, particularly younger ones, are turning away from traditional television and towards streaming platforms.

The BBC is largely funded through the licence fee paid by TV-watching households in Britain, which allows its domestic services, including iPlayer, to operate without advertising. However, the Financial Times said the YouTube deal would allow the BBC to earn money through advertising when the programmes are shown outside Britain.

The focus of the arrangement is expected to be on new, original content rather than archive material. A limited selection of older BBC series may also be made available on YouTube, though this is not expected to be the main part of the strategy, the paper reported.

Streaming battle lines sharpen

The timing of the move reflects growing competition for viewers. YouTube reached 51.9 million people in Britain in December, narrowly overtaking the BBC’s 50.8 million, according to Barb Audiences, the official body that tracks television and video viewing.

The BBC has been under pressure on multiple fronts in recent months. In the US, President Donald Trump is suing the broadcaster for at least £7.9 billion ($10 billion), alleging that edited footage of a speech made it appear he encouraged supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The BBC has apologised for the edit, and the incident reportedly led to the resignations of its two most senior executives. The broadcaster has said it intends to defend the case and is seeking to have it dismissed.

While the reported YouTube partnership does not alter the BBC’s core public service role, it signals how the broadcaster may be adjusting its strategy as global streaming platforms continue to reshape how audiences watch and listen to content.