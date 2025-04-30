Skip to content
BBC Asian Network celebrates official move to Birmingham with live broadcast

The final phase of the move was marked on Monday 28 April 2025

BBC Asian Network

Monday’s live broadcast was more than just a celebratory gesture

BBC Asian Network
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
BBC Asian Network has completed its long-planned relocation from London to Birmingham, marking a significant milestone in the broadcaster’s ‘Across the UK’ strategy aimed at decentralising operations and better representing communities across the country.

The final phase of the move was marked on Monday 28 April 2025, as the network’s last remaining programme to transfer, Asian Network Breakfast with Nikita Kanda, broadcast live from the BBC Mailbox reception in Birmingham. The celebratory event invited members of the public to be part of the experience, with listeners and local residents in attendance to witness the landmark moment.

Joining Nikita Kanda for the special outside broadcast were a host of familiar names including Strictly Come Dancing professional Lauren Oakley and The Archers actor Priyasasha Kumari, both hailing from the West Midlands. They were joined by TV personality Dr Ranj and several other Asian Network presenters, reflecting the channel’s ongoing commitment to showcasing British Asian talent.

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, was also present to unveil a commemorative plaque live on air, officially welcoming the network to its new home. His presence underlined the regional importance of the BBC’s investment in the Midlands.

Head of BBC Asian Network, Ahmed Hussain, described the move as “historic” for the station. “Today marks a historic day for Asian Network as we complete our plan to move the entire network to Birmingham, a city known for its diversity and creativity,” he said. “We are proud to champion British Asian music and culture, and this is something we will continue to do from our new home.

Asian Network presentersBBC Asian Network

“The Midlands is an important place for our listeners and so I’m delighted to be delivering on our promise of bringing more representation to the area, continuing to work with and support local companies and increase representation across the UK. Most of all, I’m thrilled to be bringing the Asian Network family together under one roof for the first time.”

Monday’s live broadcast was more than just a celebratory gesture, it was a showcase of the vibrant creative energy the BBC hopes to harness from its new base. The event ran from 7:00am to midday, with Nikita Kanda and Haroon Rashid engaging with audiences both in-person and on-air. The entire morning’s broadcast, along with guest interviews and surprises, is now available on BBC Sounds.

The BBC’s wider Across the UK plan is aimed at redistributing power, decision-making and production resources away from London to better reflect the diversity of the UK’s nations and regions. The initiative is already bearing fruit in the West Midlands. The BBC contributes over £305 million annually to the region’s economy and has committed to further investment in the years ahead.

Asian Network is expected to play a central role in this regional strategy. In line with the BBC’s ambition to grow a larger pop music production community outside London, the network will continue its partnerships with local independent suppliers, including Audio Always, Glenvale Media, True Thought Production, Resonate Agency, and VoxWave, all based in Birmingham.

The relocation is not only symbolic but also strategic. With Birmingham's large and diverse South Asian population, the city offers a natural fit for a network focused on British Asian culture, music, and conversation.

The move has also opened new avenues for audience engagement, talent development, and regional storytelling. By embedding itself within the community it aims to serve, BBC Asian Network hopes to deepen its connection with listeners and provide a more authentic representation of British Asian life.

As BBC Asian Network begins this new chapter from its headquarters in the Mailbox, it does so with a renewed commitment to inclusivity, regional creativity, and cultural celebration.

