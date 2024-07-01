‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan

The show will have its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

Fawad Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan says he jumped at the opportunity to feature in the upcoming drama series Barzakh as he always wanted to attempt something “out of the ordinary”.

Asim Abbasi, known for Churails and Cake, has directed the show which reunites the actor with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

Khan said working on Barzakh was an amazing experience.

“I grew to love the people I was working with and it felt like being at home. After having seen Cake, when I was approached for ‘Barzakh’, I jumped at the opportunity. Asim’s work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary.

“Also, I’ve always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and Barzakh is nothing ordinary. It’s downright experimental and I love it. Asim and Shailja are a power combo. They’ve tuned into each other’s sensibilities and aesthetics. That makes the process all the more easier,” the actor said in a statement.

According to the makers, Barzakh blends magical realism with supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting, promising an unforgettable narrative. It will have its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

Salman Shahid, M Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti also round out the cast.

Khan also praised Abbasi and Kejriwal for leading the team ably.

“Under Asim & Shailja there are many other people who’ve made this journey memorable. Namely Zoobia, Hussain, Nabeel, Ariana, Yasser and last but not the least Waqas Hasan.

“As a producer, how Waqas brought the story to life is nothing short of extraordinary, and his dedication to the craft is deeply inspiring. I’d like to keep the theme of the show a secret. It’s a family reunion under supernatural circumstances. That’s all I’ll say for now.”

Working with Saeed after all these years is “still a comfort zone”, he said about his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star.

“I enjoyed it and I believe in her skills. It always makes my job easy. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed the process of making it,” he added.

Starting July 19, the episodes of Barzakh will be available every Tuesday and Friday at 8 pm.