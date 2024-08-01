  • Thursday, August 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Rising bad debt provisions hit Barclays’ profit

Barclays sets aside £897 million for bad loans in the U.S., contributing to profit decline.

Barclays confirmed plans for £750 million in share buybacks (Photo: Adrian Dennis /AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

BRITISH banking group Barclays reported a decline in first-half profit on Thursday (1), attributing the drop to lower revenue and increased provisions for bad debts in the United States.

It fared better than expected, however, owing to strong performance by its investment division, while it highlighted progress on slashing costs.

Profit after tax dropped 10 per cent to almost £2.8 billion ($3.6 billion) in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier, Barclays said in a statement.

Pre-tax profit was down by a similar proportion at £4.2 billion but this beat market expectations. Revenue dropped two percent to £13.3 billion in the first half.

The London-listed lender also confirmed plans for £750 million in share buybacks.

At the same time, it set aside £897 million for soured loans in the first half, which was slightly higher than one year ago.

Barclays in February outlined plans to slash £2 billion in costs over the coming years, having axed 5,000 jobs in 2023.

The bank has sought this year to focus on core activities with the sale of its Italian mortgage book and German consumer finance business.

It recently bought the banking arm of British supermarket giant Tesco, in a deal due to complete in November. “We are making good progress on our three-year plan,” Barclays chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan said in Thursday’s earnings statement.

The group’s share price rose around one percent following the update.

The bank hit the headlines in June when it suspended its sponsorship of several leading UK music festivals, after an artists-led backlash at the lender’s provision of financial services to defence companies supplying Israel. (AFP)

Related Stories
Business

Tata Steel’s net profit jumps 75 per cent in June quarter amid cost-cutting measures
INDIA

India’s RBI slaps fine on Visa
Buisness

Microsoft shares dip three per cent as cloud growth slows
Business

Reeves plans tax rise in October budget
UK

Survey: Majority of staff less confident about Asda’s long-term strategy
News

Reeves to present first budget on October 30
Business

Samsung eyes ‘India’s rapid market growth’
Business

Global gold demand rises 4 per cent driven by strong over-the-counter sales
Business

‘UK to restart free trade negotiations with India soon’
Business

Gold prices drop by 7 per cent in India
Business

Jindal steel boss says Chinese steel imports hurt margins
HEADLINE STORY

Reeves pledges to ‘fix the mess’ in public finances
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 6 6 5 17
India 0 0 2 2
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Barclays logo Rising bad debt provisions hit Barclays’ profit
Rajesh Agrawal Sadiq Khan’s office apologises for ignoring ex-deputy mayor issue
Aamir Khan Aamir Khan admits to nerves before son Junaid’s debut
Labour halts spousal visa salary hike plan: report
Oscar: MM Keeravaani (Left) and Indian lyricist Chanrabose with the Oscar for their song 'Naatu Naatu' Honours don’t guarantee work, Keeravaani reflects on Oscar win
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna (left) at the grand finale of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024. Couture Week outfits evoke fond wedding memories for Vicky
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’