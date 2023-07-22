Website Logo
‘Barbie’ delayed in Pakistan’s Punjab province over ‘objectionable content’

Films in Pakistan need to be cleared by provincial boards that censor anything deemed a violation of the country’s social and cultural values.

Margot Robbie as Barbie (Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The release of the much-anticipated Hollywood Barbie film was delayed in Pakistan’s Punjab province Friday over “objectionable content,” officials said.

“There will be a full review of the film, and it will be censored where deemed necessary,” Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab Film Censor Board, told AFP.

He said that the fantasy-comedy film, which stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, will be cleared for screening once the review and censoring process is complete.

The board did not clarify which content was “objectionable,” nor why.

While fans in Pakistan’s most populous province will have to wait to watch “Barbie,” the film was due to be screened from Friday in the capital Islamabad and the southern province of Sindh, where it was cleared by the respective censor boards.

“I have been looking forward to watching Barbie for months. It makes no sense that it’s ok to be shown in Karachi or Islamabad, but not Lahore,” Nousheen Saad, a resident of Punjab’s capital city of Lahore told AFP.

