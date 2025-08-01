Skip to content
 
Bangladesh secures lower US garment tariff in Trump deal

The south Asian nation is home to a £32bn apparel export sector

Trump Bangladesh trade deal

A Bangladeshi garment worker make clothing in the sewing section of a factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain.

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 01, 2025
BANGLADESH has negotiated a 20 per cent tariff on exports to the US, down from the 37 per cent initially proposed by US president Donald Trump, bringing relief to exporters in the world's second-largest garment supplier.

The new rate is in line with those offered to other major apparel-exporting countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan and Indonesia. India, which failed to reach a comprehensive agreement with Washington, will face a steeper 25 per cent tariff.

Trump put steep tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners, including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan, ahead of a Friday (1) trade deal deadline.

The outcome secured by Bangladesh - home to a $40 billion (£32bn) apparel export sector - reflects careful negotiation, said Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser and lead negotiator.

"Protecting our apparel industry was a top priority, but we also focused our purchase commitments on U.S. agricultural products. This supports our food security goals and fosters goodwill with U.S. farming states," Rahman said.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country's interim government, called it a "decisive diplomatic victory".

The readymade garments sector is the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, accounting for more than 80 per cent of total export earnings, employing about four million workers, and contributing about 10 per cent to gross domestic product.

The prospect of higher US tariffs has rattled Bangladesh's ready-made garments industry, which fears losing competitiveness in one of its largest markets.

"While the 20 per cent tariff will cause some short-term pain, Bangladesh remains better positioned than many of its competitors," said Mohiuddin Rubel, additional managing director at Denim Expert Ltd, which makes jeans and other items for brands including H&M.

Exporters in neighbouring India said the relatively higher tariffs levied would hurt the country's textile exports, as its competitors like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia got lower tariffs.

"We are hoping that the tariffs will be rationalised. We will have to recalibrate our strategies depending on the final tariff imposed, said Chintan Thakker, chairman of industry body ASSOCHAM in the state of Gujarat, a major apparel exporter.

Pakistan, which exported about $4.1bn (£3.3bn) worth of apparel to the US in the 2024 fiscal year, secured a tariff rate of 19 per cent, but industry figures were cautious about the immediate impact.

"Considering India's lower production costs and the likelihood of it negotiating reduced tariffs in the near term, Pakistan is unlikely to either gain or lose a meaningful share in the apparel segment," Musadaq Zulqarnain, founder and chair of Interloop Limited, a leading Pakistani exporter.

"If the current reciprocal tariff structure holds, significant investment is likely to flow into DR-CAFTA countries and Egypt," he said, referring to a trade agreement between the US and a group of Caribbean and Central American countries.

Elsewhere in South Asia, Sri Lanka also secured a 20 per cent tariff rate from the US, which accounted for 40 per cent of its apparel exports of $4.8bn (£3.8bn) last year.

"The devil will be in the details as there are questions over issues such as trans-shipment, but overall it's mostly good," Yohan Lawrence, secretary general of the Joint Apparel Associations Forum, a Sri Lankan industry body, told Reuters.

(Reuters)

Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters

India, US continue trade talks as new tariffs take effect: Report

INDIA is holding trade discussions with the United States, an Indian government source said on Friday, a day after US president Donald Trump signed an order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Trump announced high import duties on several countries, including 35 per cent on goods from Canada, 50 per cent for Brazil, 20 per cent for Taiwan and 39 per cent for Switzerland, according to a presidential order.

Car finance scandal Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry

iStock

Car finance scandal: Supreme Court verdict could unlock billions in compensation

Highlights

  • Supreme Court to deliver ruling at 4:35pm today on £44bn car finance mis-selling scandal
  • Judgment concerns hidden commissions paid to dealers without disclosure to buyers
  • Potential for billions in compensation claims if appeal court ruling is upheld
  • FCA expected to confirm next steps within six weeks
  • Lenders argue practices were lawful; Treasury warns of market impact

Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Landmark Car Finance Case

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry and trigger billions of pounds in compensation claims for mis-sold motor finance.

The judgment, expected at 4:35 pm Friday, will determine whether to uphold a Court of Appeal ruling from October, which found that undisclosed commissions paid by lenders to car dealers or brokers were unlawful.

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran

Getty Images

Tata Motors to buy Italian firm for £3.2bn in global truck deal

TATA MOTORS will buy Italy's Iveco Group for £3.2 billion ($4.4bn) in a bid to create a "global champion" in the commercial vehicles sector, the two companies said Wednesday (30).

The deal excludes Iveco's defence division for armoured vehicles, which is to be sold to Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo, in a £1.44bn deal announced earlier Wednesday.

Scotch whisky

SWA data shows India regained its position from France as the largest Scotch whisky export market by volume, with 192 million bottles exported last year.

iStock

Scotch whisky industry urge tax relief to benefit from India FTA

THE SCOTCH whisky industry has urged the UK government to ease the rising tax burden on distillers to fully benefit from the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed during prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK last week, will cut Scotch whisky tariffs in India by half once it is enforced after UK Parliament ratification. Export costs to India will immediately fall from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, and further to 40 per cent over 10 years.

retailers warning

A man walks past a world foods supermarket on January 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Retailers warn of more price hikes as tax costs bite

TWO-THIRDS of British retailers expect to raise prices further over the next year as April's employer tax increases continue to drive up costs, a survey of finance chiefs showed on Thursday (31).

Trade body the British Retail Consortium said its survey of finance leaders at retailers together representing over 9,000 stores found 85 per cent raised prices in their businesses after the government hiked employer National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

