India moves to ease import checks amid talks on US trade deal

INDIA said on Wednesday it will introduce reforms to simplify import quality checks, a step that addresses concerns raised by the United States over what it has called the country’s “burdensome” import-quality requirements.

India and the United States are negotiating a trade agreement, which New Delhi hopes could help secure relief from a 50 per cent tariff imposed by US president Donald Trump on some Indian exports over the country’s purchases of Russian oil.

The trade ministry said the reforms will focus on cutting red tape and easing compliance for importers.

The measures include reduced paperwork, shorter timelines and fewer inspections required for quality approvals.

“The reforms aim to accelerate processes, reduce turnaround times, and leverage technology-driven systems to make quality assurance faster, more transparent, and more accessible for enterprises, institutions, and citizens,” said Jaxay Shah, the chairman of the Quality Council of India.

The government said the changes are intended to make the import system more efficient while maintaining quality standards, as trade discussions with Washington continue.