Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332

CRICKET

Bangladesh star Shakib suspended over umpire outburst

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: SarwarAlam

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has a history of disciplinary breaches, has been suspended for three matches and fined for “showing aggressive behaviour towards the umpire” during a domestic match, the country’s governing body said.

Shakib, the International Cricket Council’s top-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, kicked the stump after an appeal was turned down by the umpire during a match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka on Friday.

He later pulled out all three stumps and flung them aside after the umpire halted the game because of rain.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found Shakib, who captains Mohammedan, guilty of two counts of misconduct and suspended him for three upcoming matches in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League.

He was also fined 500,000 taka (US$5,900).

“Shakib was found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game after showing aggressive behaviour towards the umpire,” the BCB said in a statement Saturday.

The 34-year-old also brought the game into disrepute through the use of offensive language and reckless conduct with the umpires, the BCB added.

Shakib wrote on Facebook that he was “extremely sorry for losing my temper”.

“An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Sangakkara and Flower inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Sports
PCB to bid for five major ICC events
Sports
Holding praises England footballers’ ‘backbone’ in taking a knee
CRICKET
Five Indian women players all set to feature in The Hundred
CRICKET
As India A team coach, made sure every player on tour got a game: Dravid
CRICKET
Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
CRICKET
Root wants England to move forward in positive way after offensive historical tweets
Sports
Warwickshire County to celebrate Pakistan culture at Edgbaston
Sports
England skipper Knight says India are hard to beat
CRICKET
ECB promises ‘appropriate action’ over England players’ tweets
Sports
Hasan Ali, Jayawickrama, Mushfiqur shortlisted for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award
CRICKET
Morgan, Buttler under investigation for alleged racist remarks
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US “actively working” to allow Indian students to travel to…
India holds vaccination drive for people with disabilities
UK scientists develop gadget that sniffs out COVID-19
Bangladesh star Shakib suspended over umpire outburst
Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack