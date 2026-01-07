Bangladesh minorities raise concerns over violence ahead of February elections

BANGLADESH’s main body representing Buddhist, Hindu and Christian communities on Tuesday raised concerns over a rise in violence against religious minorities ahead of next month’s elections.

The country of about 170 million people, most of them Sunni Muslim, is preparing for its first parliamentary polls since the 2024 uprising that removed the government of Sheikh Hasina. Voting is scheduled for February 12.

The Council for Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Unity said in a statement that at least 51 incidents targeting members of minority communities were reported in December, including 10 murders.

“Minority communities in Bangladesh are extremely terrified by the incidents that have taken place against them and by how they have played out on the ground,” Kajal Debnath, a member of the council, told AFP on Tuesday.

“This government has been extremely nonchalant (about the violence against minorities),” he added, referring to the interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

According to the statement, the reported incidents included arson, rape and looting.

The council said it feared the attacks were aimed at discouraging minorities from voting in the election.

“We urge the government and the Election Commission to take steps,” the statement said.

Islamist groups, after years of repression, are seeking to increase their presence in the upcoming election. In recent months, they have held large gatherings and campaigns focused on activities they consider anti-Muslim.

Sheikh Hasina, 78, who was sentenced to death in absentia in November for crimes against humanity, is in hiding in India.

(With inputs from agencies)