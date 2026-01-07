Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh minorities raise concerns over violence ahead of February elections

The country of about 170 million people, most of them Sunni Muslim, is preparing for its first parliamentary polls since the 2024 uprising that removed the government of Sheikh Hasina. Voting is scheduled for February 12.

Bangladesh Hindus
Security personnel try to stop Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists along with others during a protest march near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. (Photo: Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 07, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BANGLADESH’s main body representing Buddhist, Hindu and Christian communities on Tuesday raised concerns over a rise in violence against religious minorities ahead of next month’s elections.

The country of about 170 million people, most of them Sunni Muslim, is preparing for its first parliamentary polls since the 2024 uprising that removed the government of Sheikh Hasina. Voting is scheduled for February 12.

The Council for Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Unity said in a statement that at least 51 incidents targeting members of minority communities were reported in December, including 10 murders.

“Minority communities in Bangladesh are extremely terrified by the incidents that have taken place against them and by how they have played out on the ground,” Kajal Debnath, a member of the council, told AFP on Tuesday.

“This government has been extremely nonchalant (about the violence against minorities),” he added, referring to the interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

According to the statement, the reported incidents included arson, rape and looting.

The council said it feared the attacks were aimed at discouraging minorities from voting in the election.

“We urge the government and the Election Commission to take steps,” the statement said.

Islamist groups, after years of repression, are seeking to increase their presence in the upcoming election. In recent months, they have held large gatherings and campaigns focused on activities they consider anti-Muslim.

Sheikh Hasina, 78, who was sentenced to death in absentia in November for crimes against humanity, is in hiding in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

bangladeshelectionspolitical violencereligious minoritiessouth asia

Related News

Defence ties grow as Pakistan offers JF-17 jets to Bangladesh
News

Defence ties grow as Pakistan offers JF-17 jets to Bangladesh

Shadee Elmasry​
News

UK bars 'entry of Islamic preacher' over Hamas comments

shamima-begum-citizenship-supreme-court
News

Europe rights court seeks UK response on Shamima Begum case

Air India
News

Canada orders Air India probe after pilot removed for alleged alcohol use

More For You

Maduro-Sai-Baba

According to reports, Flores introduced Maduro to Sathya Sai Baba before their marriage. (Photo credit: Twitter/X)

Old pictures show Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez’s spiritual links to Sathya Sai Baba

VENEZUELA’s former president Nicolás Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, and interim leader Delcy Rodríguez have documented links to Indian spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba, according to media reports.

Maduro and Flores were followers of Sathya Sai Baba and visited his ashram at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, in 2005, NDTV and Deccan Chronicle reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us