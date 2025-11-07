Bangladesh orders 25 Boeing aircraft as part of US tariff deal

Bangladesh orders 25 Boeing wide-body aircraft, first delivery expected in 2029.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines evaluating additional offers from Boeing and Airbus.

Deal part of broader US trade agreement reducing tariffs from 37 per cent to 20 per cent.

Bangladesh has ordered 25 wide-body aircraft from Boeing as part of a tariff agreement with the United States, a senior commerce ministry official confirmed on Thursday, whilst the country evaluates competing proposals from European manufacturer Airbus.

"We made a commitment and ordered 25 wide-bodies, and we expect to receive the first one in 2029," official Mahbubur Rahman told AFP. "It's part of the tariff deal with the US."

The South Asian nation, the world's second-largest garment manufacturer, struck the trade deal with Washington in August to scale back President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs. Dhaka proposed purchasing Boeing planes and increasing imports of American wheat, cotton and oil to help narrow its trade deficit, which Trump has cited as justification for imposing levies.

Airbus bids complete

Bangladesh's state-run carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is currently reviewing additional proposals from both manufacturers. Airbus has offered 10 A350 wide-body and four A320neo narrow-body aircraft, while Boeing's further proposal includes 10 787 Dreamliners and four 737 MAX jets, according to state news agency BSS.

"We have offers from Airbus as well, and an assessment is currently ongoing," Rahman said.

The country currently operates a fleet of approximately 19 aircraft, with an estimated 14 supplied by Boeing.

European Union ambassador Michael Miller, speaking at a French embassy event in Dhaka this month, said Bangladesh had "tremendous potential in the aviation sector" and that the EU wanted a place "at that table."

The textile and garment sector, which accounts for about 80 per cent of Bangladesh's exports, has been rebuilding following deadly unrest in August 2024. The United States represents 20 per cent of Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports.

Trump initially threatened Bangladesh with 37 per cent tariffs in April, more than double the existing 16 per cent on cotton products before scaling back to 20 per cent following August's agreement.