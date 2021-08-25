Bangarraju: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer goes on the floors

Nagarjuna (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be seen together on the big screen in a film titled Bangarraju which went on the floors on Wednesday (25). Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

He tweeted the first look poster and wrote, “So very happy to start work for #Bangarraju along with @chay_akkineni !!! We welcome @ZeeStudios_ in this exciting journey!! @meramyakrishnan @IamKrithiShetty @kalyankrishna_k @anuprubens @AnnapurnaStdios @ZeeStudios_ @lemonsprasad.”

Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Bangarraju is a prequel to the 2016 release Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. It featured Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles, and both the actors are returning in Bangarraju. Apart from Naga Chaitanya, the new addition to the cast is Krithi Shetty.

There were reports that Nagarjuna wanted his younger son Akhil Akkineni in Bangarraju, but as he was busy with his other commitments, the superstar decided to cast his elder son Naga Chaitanya. This will be Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s second film together. The two have earlier shared screen space in Manam (2014)

Bangarraju is produced by Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios Private Limited.

Talking about other films of Nagarjuna, the actor will be seen in movies like Brahmastra and director Praveen Sattaru’s next. Brahmastra will mark his comeback in Bollywood after a gap of 18 years.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in movies like Love Story, Thank You, and Laal Singh Chaddha. Love Story, which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role, is slated to release on 10th September 2021.

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.