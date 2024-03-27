Baltimore crash: Minor injury reported among Indian crew

“The injured crew member has been treated and discharged from hospital,” a statement said.

Workers continue to investigate and search for victims after the cargo ship Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse on March 27, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE owners of the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, Dali, announced on Wednesday (27) that one crew member from India sustained minor injury when the vessel collided with a bridge in Baltimore. However, the other 21 crew members are safe.

The collision happened early Tuesday (26), causing part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which spans the Patapsco River in Baltimore, to collapse.

“We confirm the safety of all crew members and two pilots aboard Dali, with one minor injury reported. The injured crew member has been treated and discharged from hospital,” a statement by owners Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and ship manager of Dali, posted on the website of ship management company Synergy Marine Group.

The name and other details of the crew have not been released.

Authorities from the US Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board boarded the vessel to carry out investigations, it said.

Synergy had said in a statement after the accident that Dali’s crew is All Indian, 22 in total.

“All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution,” Synergy had said.

Synergy and Grace Ocean noted that unfortunately, the incident also impacted those who were on the bridge at the time.

As per the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the search and rescue operation has been called off for the night. Six people are presumed dead.

The company’s Emergency Response Team has been dispatched and is presently at Baltimore to support the ongoing efforts to ensure crew safety, maintain vessel integrity and facilitate the swift and safe reopening of the waterway, it said.

It noted media reports that US President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore had expressed thanks to the vessel’s crew for issuing a mayday warning before the impact, which they said had probably saved lives.

Authorities too said that a mayday call by the vessel’s crew enabled officials to stop vehicular traffic from coming onto the bridge, undoubtedly saving many more lives.

(PTI)