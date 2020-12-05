Baggage handler denies killing his British Airways lover who was ‘deeply in love’ with him

A baggage handler has denied killing his British Airways lover who was ‘totally obsessed with him’ in a UK court.







Jayesh Gobar, 36, of Crawley, West Sussex, was accused of murdering Nelly Myers,58, at her home in Rotherfield, Crowborough, in December last year.

He was jailed in 2018 for robbing Myers, but the couple rekindled the relationship.

“What they had was an irregular and turbulent but often passionate acquaintance. Sexual intimacy happened but was infrequent; while she craved company and attention, he on the other hand seemed to be only interested in her money,” Richard Hearnden, prosecuting, told Hove Crown Court.







“She was always giving him cash and he was using that cash for drugs.”

Hearnden saaid that Gobar was not a professional killer, he killed her in a fit of rage in order to steal from her thereby to feed a drug habit.

Myers, a customer services host at Gatwick Airport, was found dead at her home on the evening of December 18 after her son James alerted police.







Officers found her lying partially dressed in the hallway having suffered multiple injuries. A post-mortem examination found that she died of severe head injuries, reported The Daily Mail.

According to reports, after the murder Gobar went to his home in Crawley, West Sussex where he live with his parents. He also quarreled with taxi driver Amar Ali Shah on his way.

The court heard Myers had two grown-up sons, James and David, and they were aware of the unusual relationship. She was was separated from her husband, Kevin Myers, an airline pilot.







Gobar claimed that Myers was killed after he left her house. The trial continues in this case.





