Latest Stories

Badshah takes cheeky aim at Donald Trump over tariffs in New Jersey show leaving fans in splits

Rapper’s witty twist on Tareefan lyrics highlights ongoing US-India trade tensions while his North American tour thrills fans.

Badshah

Badshah hilariously mocks Donald Trump tariffs on stage with Bollywood lyric twist in New Jersey

Instagram/badboyshah
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Badshah joked about Trump’s tariffs during his Unfinished USA Tour in New Jersey.
  • Fans erupted as he altered the lyrics of his hit song ‘Tareefan’ to deliver the quip.
  • The rapper is continuing his North American tour with stops in Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago.
  • Badshah recently made headlines for his 20 kg weight loss and the success of his album Ek Tha Raja.

Indian rapper Badshah had fans in stitches during his New Jersey show as he took a cheeky jab at US President Donald Trump, cleverly linking the ongoing tariff debate with his hit song Tareefan. The unexpected moment added a fresh layer of political satire to his Unfinished USA Tour, proving once again that Badshah can seamlessly mix music with humour.

Badshah Badshah hilariously mocks Donald Trump tariffs on stage with Bollywood lyric twist in New Jersey Instagram/badboyshah


What did Badshah say about Donald Trump at the New Jersey concert?

During the high-energy performance, Badshah altered the Punjabi lyrics of Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. Instead of singing “Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu” (How many compliments do you want?), he quipped, “Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko” (How much tariff does Trump want?). The crowd erupted with laughter and applause, showing their appreciation for his quick-witted social commentary.


Why was the tariff joke timely and relevant?

The lyric change came shortly after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods, citing concerns over India’s imports of Russian oil. Badshah’s playful reference struck a chord with fans, with many praising the rapper’s ability to comment on current affairs while keeping the concert entertaining. Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, further amplifying the response.

How is Badshah’s North American tour shaping up?

The New Jersey show is part of Badshah’s ongoing North American tour, which follows sold-out gigs in the UK, UAE, and Canada. Upcoming stops include the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. Known for his energetic performances, he often brings surprise celebrity appearances to the stage, with stars like Nora Fatehi and Mickey Singh joining him to thrill audiences.


What else is Badshah achieving beyond the stage?

Away from live performances, Badshah is celebrating the success of his album Ek Tha Raja, which features chart-topping tracks like ‘God Damn’, ‘Jawaab’, and ‘Khushnuma’. He has also been in the spotlight for his 20 kg weight loss, which he attributes to disciplined diet and exercise rather than any weight-loss medication like Ozempic.


Badshah’s witty on-stage jibe at Donald Trump shows his unique ability to combine entertainment with timely commentary, keeping fans engaged both in the venue and online. His North American tour continues to be a success, making each performance a talking point across social media.

donald trumpnew jerseypolitical satiretariffsbadshah

