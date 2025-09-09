Latest Stories

1. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s sister act

Two women who once symbolised rivalry ended up dancing side by side. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga hugged it out in the audience and celebrated each other’s wins, Ariana for Brighter Days Ahead and Gaga for Artist of the Year. Online, fans immediately branded them “sisters.” When Gaga won big and Ariana jumped up, beaming, it was the win we all needed.





2. Sabrina Carpenter crashes through the floor — and the noise

Sabrina literally rose out of a manhole surrounded by drag queens holding “Protect Trans Rights” signs. The crowd roared. Later, clutching her Best Album award, she dropped the line: “The world is your f**in’ oyster” and Ariana Grande shot to her feet in a standing ovation. That’s the kind of moment that defines an era. It was pop music with a spine.





3. Lady Gaga leaves for Madison Square Garden

Only Gaga. ONLY GAGA. Wins Artist of the Year, cracks a joke about having to get to Madison Square Garden, and literally dips out to perform a sold-out arena show. Her performance was pre-taped from MSG because the VMAs crowd was too small. One fan summed it up best: “Only Lady Gaga can leave an award show for a bigger crowd.” Icon behaviour.





4. Doja Cat opens with neon nostalgia

She opened the show by teleporting us directly to a 1989 high school pep rally. Neon, Kenny G on the sax, the whole thing. It was ridiculous and perfect, and you couldn't look away. You saw Ariana in the crowd losing her mind to it and knew exactly how she felt. It was pure, unadulterated fun. No deeper meaning. Just vibes. And sometimes, that’s everything.





5. Mariah Carey finally gets her Moonperson

Mariah Carey, after forty years of hits, finally won her first VMA. The fact that she had never won a VMA before felt like a crime. Last night, we finally got to right that wrong. The look on her face, the weight of the moment, it was historic! Mariah looked down at the Moonperson, laughed, and said, “What were you waiting for?” The internet had been asking the same thing for hours. It was a long-overdue victory for a legend who has given us everything.





6. Fashion time travel on the carpet

Summer Walker dressed as Pamela Anderson circa 1999. Ariana Grande channelled Audrey Hepburn in custom Fendi. Seeing Jessica Simpson back after 20 years felt like welcoming an old friend home. The carpet was less about new looks than ghosts of VMA past. Instagram feeds looked like a timeline collapsing in real time.





7. The awards shake-up nobody predicted

Yes, Gaga and Ariana dominated. But it was the unexpected wins that kept people talking. Rosé scored her first solo Moonperson with Apt. Megan Moroney walked away with the VMAs’ first-ever country award. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar went home without wins. Love it or hate it, the show proved the VMAs still know how to rattle expectations.





The afterglow

So, what are we left with this morning? A hangover from the glitter bomb!

It wasn't a perfect show. It was better than that. It was human. It was protest signs and friendship hugs, legends getting their flowers, and a superstar literally running out the door to sing for her real fans. Exactly what the VMAs are supposed to be.