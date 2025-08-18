Bad Omens set for biggest ever UK and Europe arena tour in 2025 with The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri

Highlights:
- Bad Omens confirm 13-city Do You Feel Love tour across the UK and Europe in late 2025
- London’s Alexandra Palace, Manchester Co-op Live, and Dublin 3Arena among the venues
- Support from The Ghost Inside and Bilmuri throughout the run
- Tickets on general sale from Friday, 22 August at 10am via badomensofficial.com
Metalcore powerhouse Bad Omens have announced a major UK and European arena tour for late 2025, marking their biggest run of shows on this side of the Atlantic to date. The Virginia quartet will bring their Do You Feel Love tour to 13 cities between November and December, with stops in Dublin, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Paris, Berlin, and more.
The tour follows the release of their haunting new single Specter, the band’s first new track since their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind and 2024’s Concrete Jungle (The OST) project. Frontman Noah Sebastian, who co-directed the cinematic video for Specter alongside Nico, described the new era as “a darker, more immersive chapter” for the band.
Bad Omens announce 2025 tour dates including London Alexandra Palace Instagram/mddnco
When does the Bad Omens 2025 UK and Europe tour start?
The tour kicks off on 21 November 2025 in Dublin at the 3Arena, before moving through the UK with arena dates in Glasgow (23 November), London (26 November), Manchester (28 November), and Nottingham (29 November). From there, the band heads to mainland Europe with shows in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands, closing at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on 12 December 2025.
This marks Bad Omens’ most ambitious UK schedule yet, with Alexandra Palace in London and the newly opened Co-op Live in Manchester highlighting their rapid rise from club shows to arena stages in just a few years.
Who is supporting Bad Omens on the tour?
Bad Omens won’t be alone on this tour. They will be joined by The Ghost Inside, a post-hardcore favourite known for their comeback following a devastating 2015 bus crash, and Bilmuri, the genre-blurring project from ex-Attack Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck.
Both support acts previously appeared alongside Sleep Token on their 2024 European Rituals tour, and their inclusion here signals a night of diverse heavy music appealing to fans of metalcore, hardcore, and experimental rock.
- YouTube youtu.be
How to get tickets for Bad Omens’ 2025 tour
Tickets for the Do You Feel Love tour go on general sale from Friday, 22 August at 10am local time via badomensofficial.com. An artist presale opens on 19 August, while Mastercard cardholders in the UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands will have exclusive presale access on 20 August and 22 August through Priceless.com.
Given the band’s skyrocketing popularity, boosted by the viral success of tracks like Just Pretend and The Death of Peace of Mind, demand is expected to be high. Fans are advised to secure tickets early, as previous UK dates have sold out within hours.
Instagram StoryInstagram/Badomensofficial
Why this tour is a major moment for Bad Omens
Bad Omens’ rise over the last three years has been nothing short of explosive. Their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind amassed over 2.7 billion global streams, cementing them as one of the most-streamed modern metal bands worldwide. The release of Specter earlier this month, featuring actor Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, Remember the Titans) in its music video, further teased what could be the foundation of a new album cycle.
For frontman Noah Sebastian, the growing attention has been a double-edged sword. He previously spoke about stepping back from social media due to the intensity of fan culture, saying, “I got tired of seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. It’s not healthy.” Despite that, the band’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down, with their 2025 tour positioning them as headliners of the next generation of heavy music.
Full list of Bad Omens UK and Europe 2025 tour dates
- 21 Nov – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- 23 Nov – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- 26 Nov – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
- 28 Nov – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- 29 Nov – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
- 01 Dec – Brussels, BE – Forest National
- 02 Dec – Paris, FR – Zenith
- 04 Dec – Zurich, CH – The Hall
- 05 Dec – Nuremberg, DE – PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena
- 06 Dec – Berlin, DE – Max Schmelling Halle
- 09 Dec – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- 10 Dec – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-Arena
- 12 Dec – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live