Babil Khan reacts after viral breakdown video, says Bollywood comments were misread

Actor Babil Khan, known for being open about his mental health and struggles as a newcomer in Bollywood, recently found himself at the centre of online speculation after an emotional video of him went viral. In the clip, Babil was seen expressing frustration about the film industry, describing it as “rude” and “fake,” while naming fellow actors like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Arjun Kapoor. Many assumed the comments were aimed at criticising these individuals, but Babil has now returned to clarify what really happened.

After the video spread on Reddit and sparked backlash, Babil briefly deactivated his Instagram. He soon returned, explaining that his words had been taken out of context. Far from attacking his peers, he said he was actually appreciating them for staying grounded and contributing positively to the industry.













“I don’t have the energy to explain myself again and again,” he wrote, “but I owed it to the people I admire—actors like Ananya, Shanaya, Siddhant, Raghav, Arjun, Adarsh, and Arijit.” He added that the video came from a place of emotional exhaustion and a deep desire for the film industry to be more authentic and kind.

Ananya Panday showed her support publicly, and Siddhant Chaturvedi reposted a clip of Babil saying, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi”—meaning, “I want to create history, not just write about it.”

Official statement from Babil Khan's family Instagram Screengrab





Babil’s family also released a statement urging people not to twist his words. “He was simply highlighting the few people he truly respects in the business. Like anyone, Babil is allowed to have bad days.”

The video also revealed Babil’s sense of isolation, with him stating in a past interview that he has no real friends in the industry and prefers solitude. Experts say that being in a high-pressure, often performative environment without emotional safety can take a toll, especially on sensitive, creative minds.

Babil Khan's story Instagram Screengrab





Amid this storm, Babil shared a touching scene of his late father, Irrfan Khan, crying in a film, likely reflecting how deeply he misses him during this difficult time.

Ultimately, this wasn’t about drama. It was about a young actor trying to find his footing in a space that often feels cold and speaking up for those who are trying to bring warmth back.