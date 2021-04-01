Trending Now
Rishabh Pant of India celebrates reaching his century during Day Two of the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 05, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images)

Azharuddin backs Pant as future India captain

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be a frontrunner to lead his country in future, having established himself across formats in the past few months.



The highly-rated Pant is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League this season in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

“Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner for Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come. @RishabhPant17 @BCCI,” Azharuddin tweeted.

The 23-year-old Pant has dazzled across all three formats in the international season that went by.



He notched up scores of 97 and unbeaten 89 in the third and the fourth Test against Australia to help India clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy Down Under 2-1.

He continued his rich vein of form in the home Test series against England, playing match-winning knocks for the team. The selectors took note of his consistency and included him in the white-ball squads.

Pant did not disappoint, scoring important half centuries in the two ODIs he featured in against England.















