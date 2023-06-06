Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Ayushmann supports LGBTQIA+ community to turn entrepreneurs

“I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way,” the actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by investing in building food trucks for the community and helping them become self-reliant through food business.

The food trucks are being called “Sweekar”, promoting the importance of acceptance for the community in today’s society.

Ayushmann, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF, believes an individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible.

“According to me, an actor should try and have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation-building,” the actor said in a statement.

“We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity,” he added.

Dhananjay Chauhan, who happens to be the first transgender student of Panjab University and an active voice for the LGBTQIA+ community in the state, shared photographs of the food truck on Twitter.

“Thank you so much Ayushman Khurana ji for supporting Transgender. Without your help, our dream will never fulfill. Chandigarh Administration and Panjab University can provide a space to Transgender to start Food Business,” Chauhan posted.

Ayushmann said he is thrilled that he is able to contribute towards empowering members of the transgender community in Chandigarh during Pride Month.

“I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way,” he added.

Eastern Eye

