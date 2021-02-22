Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek secures a theatrical release on September 17, 2021

By: Mohnish Singh







The week gone by was a spectacular one for the Hindi film industry, with more than half-a-dozen films announcing dates for their theatrical release. This week also starts off on a high note for Bollywood as a few much-anticipated films have locked dates for their theatrical rollout.

T-Series and Benaras Media Works have set a theatrical release date for their upcoming venture Anek. The film, starring National Film Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will launch on September 17, 2021, T-Series announced on Monday.

Anek is an Anubhav Sinha directorial and marks his second collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo first collaborated on the critically and commercially successful film Article 15 (2019).







Since Article 15 turned out to be an instant success at the box-office and has achieved the status of an unmissable socially-relevant film by a large section of the audience, everyone is waiting for the actor-director duo’s next offering with bated breath.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Joshua in Anek, got his fans excited when he revealed his first-look from the upcoming film. In the first-look, the actor is seen sporting an eyebrow slit.

Reacting to audiences’ positive response to his look, he had said, “The eyebrow slit that I am sporting in Anek was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I am glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it.”







Anek is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under T-Series and Benaras Media Works respectively.

