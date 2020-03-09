Ayushmann Khurrana wants more films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Released on 21st February, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) has turned out to be yet another hit for actor Ayushmann Khurrana. It was a risky project, considering the fact that it revolved around the taboo subject of same-sex love in an orthodox society. However, the audience gave a big thumbs up to the movie and made it a highly profitable venture for all the stakeholders involved.

“When you do a film on a taboo topic, you have to first plan on how are you going to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible. So, for us, when we decided to take up an important subject like legitimacy of same-sex relationships, we decided to do it through humour. It is because of that decision Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a success today,” said Ayushmann Khurrana who played the role of a homosexual man in the film.

The actor added that the team was very conscious of the subject. “We were very conscious that films on this subject can be very tricky to deliver to audiences. So, we decided that we will entertain them thoroughly while giving them a thought to ponder on. I’m delighted that our crucial social message movie has done well. It has reached out to a considerable number of people and it has triggered a conversation within families.”

“The success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan lies here because it deals with one of the most taboo subjects for Indian audiences. Its success shows the India has evolved and that families are ready to come to theatres to watch films on this subject,” he concluded.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, hopes that many more films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are made from here on and producers are ready to put their money on such important cinema.