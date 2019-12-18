2019 has turned out to be an extremely fruitful year for actor Ayushmann Khurrana. On one hand, he received his first National Film Award for his outstanding performance in Shriram Raghavan’s 2018 thriller Andhadhun. On the other hand, he delivered three super successful films in a quick succession, namely Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. All three movies were completely different from one another and Khurrana managed to do full justice to each and every character that he essayed.

Out of the three films, Article 15 was special as it started a conversation about cast discrimination that still exists in India. Directed by well-known filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, the film did not only strike the right chord with the audience, but emerged as one of the most commercially successful films of the year.

We hear that after the runway success of Article 15 earlier this year, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are set to collaborate with each another once again for another film. A popular entertainment magazine reports that Sinha had pitched a story of a spy thriller to the actor which the latter immediately agreed to be a part of it. Though nothing much is known about the untitled project at the moment, we hear that the makers are looking at taking it to the shooting floor sometime next year. An official announcement is highly awaited.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha is awaiting the release of his next directorial offering Thappad. The movie reunites the filmmaker with actress Taapsee Pannu after Mulk (2017). Thappad is scheduled to release on 28th February, 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to enter theatres on 21st February, Gulabo Sitabo releases on 17th April, 2020.