Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh’s interim government rejects calls to ban Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

Student leaders have demanded the party be outlawed.

Bangladesh’s interim government rejects calls to ban Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

The interim government’s decision has come as a blow to the students still grieving the loss of comrades in last year’s protests

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 28, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BANGLADESH’S interim government said it has no plans to ban the political party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, putting it at odds with the student revolutionaries who overthrew her in an uprising last year.

Hasina’s Awami League was accused of extensive human rights abuses during her 15-year tenure, including a violent crackdown on last year’s protest movement that killed more than 800 people.

Student leaders still grieving the deaths of their comrades have demanded the party, which played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s bloody 1971 independence war under Hasina’s father, be outlawed.

But Nobel prize winner Muhammad Yunus, the de facto leader of the caretaker government that took office after her toppling, said it had no intention of doing so.

“Professor Yunus stated that the interim government has no plans to ban the party,” said a government statement issued late last Thursday (20). “However, individuals within its leadership who are accused of crimes, including murder and crimes against humanity, will be tried in Bangladesh’s courts.”

A tribunal in Dhaka has already issued arrest warrants for Hasina, who took refuge in India after her toppling, and her allies.

A fact-finding mission from the UN rights office said last month that her government was responsible for systematic attacks and killings of protesters in an attempt to hold onto power last year.

It found “reasonable grounds to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, imprisonment, and the infliction of other inhumane acts have taken place”.

Since she was toppled, students have consistently demanded the party be banned ahead of elections for a new government, expected by June next year.

The interim government did ban the Awami League’s student wing last October, citing its involvement in violent attacks on last year’s protests, while leaving open the fate of its parent organisation.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the leading figures of a new studentbacked political party, planning to contest the next polls, slammed the government’s decision.

“The Awami League has to be banned,” he wrote on Facebook. Fellow student leader Nasir Uddin Patwary warned last month that failure to ban the party “will push Bangladesh toward civil war”, according to local newspaper Prothom Alo.

Shafiqul Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh’s main Islamist party Jamaat, likewise wrote on social media last Friday (21) that people would not accept the party’s “rehabilitation”.

muhammad yunussheikh hasinaawami league

Related News

Leicester leaders push for major expansion amid local government shake-up
UK

Leicester leaders push for major expansion amid local government shake-up

Hannah Richardson
Lakshmi-Mittal-Getty
Featured

Lakshmi Mittal may leave UK after non-dom tax abolition: report

Benji Madden Says He Has a "Healthy Fear" of Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden: "I have a healthy fear of her"

Sofia Carson’s ‘The Life List’ Has Viewers Rethinking Their Relationships
Entertainment

Sofia Carson’s new Netflix rom-com 'The Life List' is making viewers dump their partners

More For You

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

Kunal Kamra

Wikipedia

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

A MOB ransacked a club in Mumbai after a stand-up comedian ridiculed one of the city’s leading politicians from the stage, prompting a police investigation into the performer.

Kunal Kamra, one of India’s leading comics, is known for his acerbic commentary on Indian politics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk

X's legal challenge is its opposition to the Indian government’s "Sahyog portal"

Getty Images

Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over allegations of censorship and IT Act misuse

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has taken legal action against the Indian government, challenging its interpretation of the country’s Information Technology (IT) Act and accusing authorities of arbitrary censorship. The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court on March 20, 2025, reflects the ongoing tension between social media platforms and governments around the world over content regulation. The core of X's complaint revolves around the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which the company argues is being misused to bypass due legal processes and silence online expression.

This lawsuit not only highlights the conflict over free speech in India but also draws attention to the broader debate on government control versus platform accountability in the digital space.

Keep ReadingShow less
Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

Sheikh Hasina

Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

A DHAKA court on Tuesday (18) ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations against them, according to media reports.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the bank accounts – belonging to Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and their related organisations - hold a total of Tk 3.9 billion (£24.9 million), reports Prothom Alo.

Keep ReadingShow less
India urges US ‘to censure Sikh separatist outfit as terror threat’

Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi on Monday (17)

India urges US ‘to censure Sikh separatist outfit as terror threat’

INDIA has asked the US to list a Sikh separatist group as a terrorist organisation, an Indian government source said on Tuesday (18).

This comes more than a year after the US announced it had foiled a plot with Indian links to assassinate a leader of the group in the US. Washington went public about the plot in November 2023 and later charged a former Indian spy officer with directing the attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canada citizen and the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in an episode that tested the growing India-US friendship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Balochistan universities closed due to 'security concerns' after siege

Pakistan’s Frontier Corps inspect the site of a militant ambush on a train in Pehro Kunri, Balochistan, last Saturday (15)

Balochistan universities closed due to 'security concerns' after siege

PAKISTAN’S volatile Balochistan province ordered the closure of three universities in recent weeks due to “security concerns,” an official said on Tuesday (18), as separatist attacks surge in the region.

Two universities in the provincial capital of Quetta were ordered to close for an “indefinite period” last week, while on Tuesday, a third was instructed to switch to virtual learning, a provincial administration official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc