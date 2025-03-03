Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

The avalanche struck a construction camp near Mana village, close to the Tibet border in Uttarakhand, on Friday.

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue

The search was carried out in extreme conditions, with sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayan region. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

RESCUERS have recovered the eighth and final body from the site of an avalanche in northern India, bringing the operation to a close, the army said on Sunday.

The search was carried out in extreme conditions, with sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayan region.

The avalanche struck a construction camp near Mana village, close to the Tibet border in Uttarakhand, on Friday.

More than 50 workers were buried under snow and debris when it hit. Authorities later revised the number of workers present at the site from 55 to 54 after confirming that one had safely made it home before the avalanche occurred.

The army deployed drones to assist in the search, along with multiple other drones and a rescue dog.

Anil, a construction worker who was rescued, described the moment he was pulled out hours after being buried.

"It was as if God's angels had come to save us," Anil, in his late 20s, told AFP from his hospital bed. "The way we were engulfed in snow, we had no hope of surviving." He said being alive felt "like a dream."

'Not all made it'

The workers were employed on a project by the Border Roads Organisation and were living in steel containers, which are considered stronger than tents and better suited for harsh weather.

Anil said many workers were asleep when the avalanche struck around 6:00 am on Friday, while a few were in makeshift toilets. As the ground shook, the container he was in started sliding.

"At first we did not understand what was happening, but when we looked out of the window, we saw piles of snow all around," he said. "The roof of the containers was also slowly bending inwards."

Workers shouted for help, and some managed to escape, but others remained trapped.

'Like thunder'

Vipan Kumar, another worker, recalled struggling for air under the snow.

"I heard a loud roar, like thunder ... before I could react, everything went dark," he told The Times of India.

The area, located at an altitude of over 3,200 metres (10,500 feet), recorded minimum temperatures of minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit).

Dhan Singh Bisht, whose son and nephew survived, credited the relief teams for their quick response.

"I am grateful to them," he told AFP on Saturday.

Avalanches and landslides are common in the Himalayas, especially in winter.

Scientists have linked worsening weather events to climate change, while rapid development in the fragile region has also raised concerns about the impact of deforestation and construction.

In 2021, nearly 100 people died in Uttarakhand when a glacier collapsed into a river, causing flash floods.

In 2013, monsoon floods and landslides killed 6,000 people, leading to calls for a review of development projects in the state.

(With inputs from AFP)

armyavalancheborder roads organisationclimate changeconstruction campextreme conditionsflash floodshimalayan regionlandslidesnorthern indiasubzero temperaturesuttarakhanduttarakhand avalanche

Related News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show
Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

More For You

Spring warming faster than other seasons in UK: Report

The Joint Nature Conservation Committee found that key biological events marking the start of spring are occurring about nine days earlier than 25 years ago. (Representational image: iStock)

Spring warming faster than other seasons in UK: Report

SPRING has warmed more than any other season in the UK, with temperatures rising by 1.8 degrees Celsius since 1970, according to a report by Climate Central.

BBC Weather reported that while all four seasons are warming, autumn follows as the second-fastest warming season, with a 1.6-degree Celsius increase.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS

NHS England plans to introduce a cap on total payments in 2025-26 to control costs while requiring private hospitals to continue accepting referrals. (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Private hospitals warn of withdrawing NHS treatment over cost cap

Private hospitals have warned they may stop treating NHS patients due to a proposed cost cap by NHS England, raising concerns over delays in reducing waiting lists.

The NHS had agreed to pay private hospitals a fixed price per patient to increase treatment capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelensky-Starmer-Charles

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Zelensky meets Starmer and King Charles, secures loan and defence deal

UKRAINIAN president Volodymyr Zelensky met prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles during his visit to Britain, as Ukraine secured new financial and military support from the UK.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday, a day after the Ukrainian leader’s meeting with former US president Donald Trump. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joginder Sanger

Joginder Sanger

The Bhavan

Joginder Sanger, British Indian hotelier and philanthropist, passes away at 82

Joginder Sanger, a leading British Indian hotelier, has passed away in London, family sources said. He was 82. Sanger is said to have died surrounded by family on Friday night after being hospitalised following a stroke.

The Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and an exclusive Air India contract before going on to establish a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington.

Keep ReadingShow less
rail-fares-england-getty

The increase applies to most season tickets on commuter routes, some off-peak returns on long-distance journeys, and flexible tickets used in cities. ( Representational image: Getty)

Rail fares increase by 4.6 per cent in England and Wales

REGULATED rail fares in England and Wales have increased by 4.6 per cent, and the cost of most railcards has gone up by £5.

The government said the fare rise was necessary to support investment in the rail network, but transport secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged public frustration over delays and cancellations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc