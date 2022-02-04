Website Logo
  Friday, February 04, 2022
CRICKET

Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

By: Sarwar Alam

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.

Australia will play Tests — in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore — fresh off the back of a comprehensive home Ashes victory against England.

They will also play three one day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on April 5.

“The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game,” said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

The tour will be a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand and England abandoned recent tours over security concerns

Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended after a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad — mostly in the United Arab Emirates — until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams,” said Hockley.

The fixtures are:

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

