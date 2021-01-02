AstraZeneca expects to supply 2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in UK - EasternEye
Trending Now

AstraZeneca expects to supply 2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in UK


(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ABOUT two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the UK, The Times reported.



AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of the vaccine in total by next week, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca team. “The plan is then to build it up fairly rapidly – by the third week of January we should get to two million a week,” the report added.

The company was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes after Britain on Wednesday(30) approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoping that rapid action will help it stem a record surge of infections driven by a highly contagious form of the virus.



Prime minister Boris Johnson has ordered 100 million doses for the country as part of an agreement with the company. The company had said it aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter, adding that first vaccinations are slated to begin this year.

Britain, which has recorded more than 50,000 new daily cases of Covid-19 for the last four days, is dealing with a rapid spread of a much more infectious variant of the coronavirus. As of Friday, the UK has recorded 53,285 new Covid-19 cases and 613 deaths.










Most Popular

Britain will airlift Covid-19 vaccine if Brexit snarls ports, says minister

Sourav Ganguly a leader in true sense: Parthiv Patel

Shahid Kapoor opts out of Dharma Productions’ Yoddha?

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

'Why aren’t ethnic minorities on priority list?’



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×