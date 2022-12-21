Website Logo
  Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Asif Kapadia approaches Lionel Messi for a biopic; says ‘I am definitely interested & available’ to make it

The filmmaker has previously helmed such projects as the 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, and the documentary Diego Maradonna.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Asif Kapadia is keen to make a biopic on Lionel Messi after the latter’s nail-biting Football World Cup win in Qatar.

Messi, 35, won the World Cup with Argentina on Sunday, defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 stalemate at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The footballer now has every coveted trophy in his vast collection. With this unprecedented win, he has ended the long debate as to who is the greatest player of his generation.

Less than 24 hours after Messi won the World Cup, the superstar has been approached by Asif Kapadia to tell his epic story.

Kapadia wrote on Twitter: “Pardon me, but I feel I should put this out there. Dear Lionel Messi, I know you’re probably busy & need a holiday, but if you’re interested in having your epic story told at some point, I am definitely interested & available!”

Though Messi has yet not responded to his tweet, it has already crossed over three thousand likes, and also generated excitement among the fans.

“Please make this happen! I saw the one that’s on iPlayer and I just kept thinking how great would it be if you made a documentary on Messi (and Jurgen Klopp – but not quite yet!),” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Considering your previous work I wouldn’t miss that”

The filmmaker has previously helmed such projects as the 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, and the documentary Diego Maradonna. He is also the creator of the Apple TV+ mini-series The Me You Can’t See, where Oprah and Prince Harry openly discuss mental health issues.

