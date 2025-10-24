Skip to content
Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Gavi Singh Chera, Sagar Arya, Irvine Iqbal and others join the play which explores art, love and colonial India

Gavi Singh Chera

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 24, 2025
ASIAN actors have joined the cast of the upcoming revival of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink at Hampstead Theatre. Directed by Jonathan Kent, the play will run from December 3 to January 31, 2026, it was announced on Thursday (23).

The production brings together Gavi Singh Chera as Nirad Das, Sagar Arya as Coomaraswami, Neil D’Souza as Dilip, Aaron Gill as Anish Das, Irvine Iqbal as Rajah and Politician, and Sushant Shekhar as Nazrul. They will perform alongside Felicity Kendal as Mrs Swan and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Flora Crewe.

Set between 1930s India and 1980s England, Indian Ink tells the story of Flora Crewe, a British poet who travels to India for her health and forms a deep bond with an Indian painter, Nirad Das. Decades later, her sister in England is visited by a biographer and Das’s son, who seeks to uncover what really happened during Flora’s journey.

The play explores the intersections of culture, art, and love against the backdrop of colonial India. The play uses wit and reflection to show how art can connect people across cultures and generations, a statement said.

Sagar Arya

For many of the Asian actors, the production offers a rare chance to perform in a major revival of a Stoppard work that centres on India’s colonial experience. Gavi Singh Chera, known for Behind the Beautiful Forevers at the National Theatre, leads the Indian storyline as painter Nirad Das. Veteran performer Irvine Iqbal and National Theatre regular Sagar Arya also bring experience from major productions highlighting South Asian narratives.

This marks the first major revival of Indian Ink since its 1995 premiere, when Felicity Kendal originally played Flora Crewe. In this production, Kendal returns to play Mrs Swan, Flora’s sister.

The creative team includes set designer Leslie Travers; costume designer Nicky Shaw; lighting designer Peter Mumford; sound designer Christopher Shutt, and composer Kuljit Bhamra. Casting is by Amy Ball.

Irvine Iqbal

After its Hampstead Theatre run, Indian Ink will move to Theatre Royal Bath from February 10 to 14, 2026.

