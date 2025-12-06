Ashwyn Singh on comedy, identity, and the art of translating the immigrant experience

Whether she is exploring complex emotional landscapes or shedding light on overlooked social issues, Keshavi brings honesty and heart to every story she tells. Here, she selects 10 favourite films, which have inspired, moved, and left a lasting imprint on her creative journey.

Pretty Woman: This '90s romantic comedy has an irresistible nostalgic charm. I've watched it countless times and never feel tired of it. The story resonates deeply, not because of its glamour, but because it beautifully captures what many women secretly long for: to feel cherished, not bought. It's not about money; it's about emotional safety, sincerity, and being seen for who you truly are. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts’ chemistry is iconic, creating a fairy tale in modern form.

Carlito’s Way: Watching Carlito’s Way always stirs something deep in me. Al Pacino’s performance makes me root for Carlito, even when I know he’s trapped by the choices of his past. I feel his hope, longing to change, and struggle to escape a life that keeps dragging him back. It’s not just the crime and danger, it’s the emotional weight of trying to break free. This film taught me a powerful lesson: no matter how much we want to change; the past can haunt everywhere. It reminds me that true transformation requires courage, and sometimes, sacrifice.

Khoon Bhari Maang: This film has stayed with me in a special way. I grew up watching Rekha ji, and to me. She has always been magical on screen, including seeing her face with Amitabh (Bachchan) between the tulips in The Netherlands (in Silsila). In this film, she has raw power and grace, rising from betrayal with fire in her eyes. Kabir Bedi’s role also fascinated me; I found myself wanting to know more about the man behind the character. That curiosity led me to Timepass, Protima Bedi’s memoir. What a revelation. Bold, honest, unfiltered. It changed how I see people and their stories and reminded me of the strength it takes to own your truth.

Abre Los Ojos: Watching this Spanish film for the first time felt like stepping into a dream, or maybe a nightmare. The film’s blurred line between reality and illusion left me questioning everything. It’s not just a psychological thriller; it’s an emotional maze that forces you to look inward. I remember feeling uneasy yet fascinated, as if the film was holding up a mirror and asking, “What is real in your life?” The life lesson it gave me? That our perceptions shape our world, and sometimes, we must confront uncomfortable truths to truly wake up. It was remade in Hollywood as Vanilla Sky, with Tom Cruise. Penelope Cruz played Sofia in both the films. Somehow, I still feel more attached to the original (Spanish) one.

Lajja: This unforgettable film didn’t just entertain me, but it confronted me. I still remember sitting there on my couch, feeling a storm of emotions rise as each woman’s story unfolded. It was like watching the truth of so many lives we overlook every day. The film made me angry, sad, and strangely hopeful all at once. It pushed me to rethink how society treats women, especially in the name of honour and tradition. I cried, reflected, and felt seen. Lajja taught me that silence is a weapon and breaking it is the first act of rebellion!

Vicky Cristina Barcelona: I hate myself for loving a Woody Allen film, but Vicky Cristina Barcelona gets me every time. I’m swept into its chaos, desire, and confusion. Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are electric, and the film makes me question stability versus chasing passion. (Laughs) Watching it, I feel alive, messy, and ooh so human.

Home Alone: This film has always been pure joy for me since I was little. Every time I watch it, I’m transported back to my childhood, the thrill of mischief, laughter, and warm chaos of family life. There’s also a tender sense of being alone, learning to handle the world on your own. It reminds me of the importance of family, even when they’re annoying, and the magic of imagination and resourcefulness. Watching it now, I still feel that same mix of nostalgia, excitement, and simple happiness that made me fall in love with movies.





The Jungle Book: Watching Mowgli navigate the jungle, I feel both wonder and freedom, like I’m part of his adventure. The songs, humour, friendships, Baloo and Baghera, they make me feel carefree and alive. It’s a reminder to be brave, trust yourself, and find your own path, no matter how scary it seems.

Cybershot: In recent news it was reported that online dating scams are on the rise, where cyber criminals pose as romantic partners to gain the trust and affection of their victims. This was the inspiration for me to write and direct this story about a man who falls victim to a scammer. Iqbal (Sharib Hashmi) and Tamanna (myself) find each other on a dating site and despite not being able to meet they fall deeply in love. Iqbal and Tamanna can't live without each other, but unforeseen circumstances create a miserable situation.

Insusceptible: This film is incredibly close to my heart, which was written and directed by me. Telling Maya’s story made me feel the fear, pain, and resilience of anyone trapped in an abusive relationship. Watching her struggle, I felt every moment deeply. Winning an award in Ireland for this film was surreal, a reminder that stories like these need to be seen and heard. It taught me the power of cinema, to give voice to the silenced and the courage it takes to shine a light on dark truths.

