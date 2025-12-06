Ashwyn Singh on comedy, identity, and the art of translating the immigrant experience

Highlights:
- Canadian comic Ashwyn Singh turns immigrant life into relatable, global humour.
- His breakout series Desi Translations brings Bollywood lyrics to life in English.
- Singh explores identity, family, and belonging without holding back on stage.
- In The Audacity, Singh mixes bold humour with his signature playful touch
Canadian stand-up comic Ashwyn Singh has built a fast-growing global fanbase with his sharp, immigrant-eyed humour and instinctive ability to translate cultural nuance. Currently touring India before heading to the UK and Europe, he joined Eastern Eye for a conversation about language, identity and the strange clarity that comes from living between worlds.
Ashwyn Singh on language, identity, and the comedy of belonging nowhere Instagram/ashwynsingh
How migration shaped his voice on stage
Singh left India at 19, an age he now realises was both chaotic and oddly perfect for reinvention. “I don’t have anything to compare it to,” he says. “If I had moved later, it would have been harder. But the moments that shaped me were all about learning how to communicate so people understood me, not just how I had always spoken.”
His comedy often dives into the real emotional undercurrents of migration, like confusion, loneliness and frustration, but he doesn’t keep much off-limits. A piece of advice he received early still guides him: “Say what you like, and keep what the audience likes.” If a joke fails, Singh doesn’t assume the topic was wrong. “Usually I think, I didn’t say it right. It’s about figuring out why the room reacted the way it did.”
Why ‘Desi Translations’ struck a chord worldwide
One of his breakout series, Desi Translations, started with a simple observation: Bollywood lyrics lose their soul when flattened into English. Singh, who grew up with Hindi and Urdu music and later worked in localisation software, realised he had the exact blend of language, rhythm and context to bridge that gap.
“When I see translations online, they’re either missing the rhythm, or the poetry, or the meaning,” he explains. “Context matters. A sad song from a film isn’t just words; it carries the story with it.”
Despite the viral success of the series, Singh resists the idea that it reached “globally”. It reached Indians globally, he clarifies with a smile, and unexpectedly, a few white listeners too. “But it worked because it explained something in a way that people from outside could finally understand.”
As for what resonates most with South Asian audiences everywhere, he points to a very specific tension. “When immigrants go abroad, they’re told they don’t sound local enough. When they come home, they’re told they sound too foreign. You feel like you don’t fit anywhere.”
Ashwyn Singh turns immigrant life into laughs Instagram/ashwynsingh
Finding clarity and connection in the outsider’s view
Stand-up, he adds, becomes the one place where outsiders have an advantage. “From the outside, you can explain something in a way everyone gets. That’s where comedy becomes fun.”
Singh doesn’t shy away from identity, family or faith in his work, but he also doesn’t think about a “line” the way audiences imagine. The editing happens in the room. “If they’re uncomfortable, why are they uncomfortable? Is it the topic, or how I said it?” He reshapes from there.
His latest special, The Audacity, hints at a creative shift. The title captures both playfulness and boldness, and Singh seems to lean into both. Touring, he admits, is chaotic with endless flights and late nights, but he stays grounded by keeping routines simple and flexible.
And even after a decade in Canada, his Indian upbringing remains central. “Everything I say on stage is still influenced by where I’m from. That never goes away.” As we wrap up, Singh reflects on what he hopes audiences carry home after the laughter fades.
“Honestly? That they understood something a little differently than before. If they leave with that, the comedy did its job.”
Ashwyn Singh brings The Audacity to London. Tickets are available here.